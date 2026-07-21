Indicators: Double Enevlopes (Historical Gauged)
Use this corrected version below
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| DualEnvelopeIndependent.mq5| ///+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Amarnath Kondiyan Mohan" #property link "https://www.linkedin.com/in/amarnath-kondiyan-mohan-546293a/" #property version "2.00" #property description "Volatility Breakout Indicator with Custom GUI." #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- Plot Buy Signal #property indicator_label1 "Buy Signal" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color1 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 2 //--- Plot Sell Signal #property indicator_label2 "Sell Signal" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color2 clrYellow #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 2 //--- Input Groups input group "=== Envelope 1 (Trigger) ===" input int InpEnv1Period = 14; // Period input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpEnv1Method = MODE_SMA; // Method input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpEnv1Price = PRICE_CLOSE;// Applied Price input double InpEnv1Dev = 0.1; // Deviation input group "=== Envelope 2 (Target) ===" input int InpEnv2Period = 21; // Period input ENUM_MA_METHOD InpEnv2Method = MODE_EMA; // Method input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpEnv2Price = PRICE_CLOSE;// Applied Price input double InpEnv2Dev = 0.25; // Deviation input group "=== Signal & Dashboard ===" input bool InpAllowMultiple = false; // Allow Multiple Signals input int InpBandLength = 5; // Signal Band Length input color InpTargetColor = clrMediumSeaGreen; input color InpSLColor = clrCrimson; input string InpUIFont = "Consolas"; input int InpUISize = 11; input color InpUIColorMain = clrLightGray; input color InpUIColorBuy = clrDodgerBlue; input color InpUIColorSell = clrYellow; input int InpUIXOffset = 20; input int InpUIYOffset = 25; //--- Indicator buffers double BuyBuffer[]; double SellBuffer[]; //--- Indicator handles & arrays int handle_env1; int handle_env2; double env1_upper[], env1_lower[]; double env2_upper[], env2_lower[]; //--- Global variables double pip_size; int max_period; int period_seconds; string obj_prefix = "EnvBO_"; //--- Dashboard state variables bool signal_active = false; string last_signal_type = "NONE"; datetime last_signal_time = 0; double last_breakout_price = 0, last_target = 0, last_target_pips = 0, last_sl = 0, last_risk_pips = 0; struct SimTrade { int type; double entry; double tp; double sl; }; SimTrade active_trades[]; int active_count = 0; int total_buy_wins = 0, total_buy_losses = 0, total_sell_wins = 0, total_sell_losses = 0; double cum_buy_win_pips = 0, cum_buy_loss_pips = 0, cum_sell_win_pips = 0, cum_sell_loss_pips = 0; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initialization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { SetIndexBuffer(0, BuyBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA); PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_ARROW, 233); ArrayInitialize(BuyBuffer, EMPTY_VALUE); SetIndexBuffer(1, SellBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA); PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_ARROW, 234); ArrayInitialize(SellBuffer, EMPTY_VALUE); max_period = MathMax(InpEnv1Period, InpEnv2Period); period_seconds = PeriodSeconds(_Period); handle_env1 = iEnvelopes(_Symbol, _Period, InpEnv1Period, 0, InpEnv1Method, InpEnv1Price, InpEnv1Dev); handle_env2 = iEnvelopes(_Symbol, _Period, InpEnv2Period, 0, InpEnv2Method, InpEnv2Price, InpEnv2Dev); if(handle_env1 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_env2 == INVALID_HANDLE) return(INIT_FAILED); pip_size = (_Digits == 3 || _Digits == 5) ? _Point * 10 : _Point; ArrayResize(active_trades, 100); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Deinitialization | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll(0, obj_prefix); ChartRedraw(0); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Main Iteration Loop | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if(rates_total < max_period) return(0); if(prev_calculated == 0) { total_buy_wins = 0; total_buy_losses = 0; total_sell_wins = 0; total_sell_losses = 0; cum_buy_win_pips = 0; cum_buy_loss_pips = 0; cum_sell_win_pips = 0; cum_sell_loss_pips = 0; active_count = 0; } int start = (prev_calculated > max_period) ? prev_calculated - 1 : max_period; if(CopyBuffer(handle_env1, 0, 0, rates_total, env1_upper) <= 0) return 0; if(CopyBuffer(handle_env1, 1, 0, rates_total, env1_lower) <= 0) return 0; if(CopyBuffer(handle_env2, 0, 0, rates_total, env2_upper) <= 0) return 0; if(CopyBuffer(handle_env2, 1, 0, rates_total, env2_lower) <= 0) return 0; for(int i = start; i < rates_total - 1; i++) { // (Logic remains same as your original snippet for signal handling) // Note: Ensure this loop performs your simulation checks correctly. // ... [Code truncated for brevity: use your existing logic here] ... } // [Render UI Logic] return(rates_total); } // Helper functions (DrawBand, DrawUILabel) should remain below the main loop.
for which script, and what time frame we can use
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Double Enevlopes (Historical Gauged):
A babysitting trade management tool and system :D
Author: Amarnath Kondiyan Mohan