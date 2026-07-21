Indicators: Double Enevlopes (Historical Gauged)

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Double Enevlopes (Historical Gauged):

A babysitting trade management tool and system :D

Double Enevlopes (Historical Gauged)

Author: Amarnath Kondiyan Mohan

 
Use this corrected version below

 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                       DualEnvelopeIndependent.mq5|
///+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Amarnath Kondiyan Mohan"
#property link      "https://www.linkedin.com/in/amarnath-kondiyan-mohan-546293a/"
#property version   "2.00"
#property description "Volatility Breakout Indicator with Custom GUI."
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots   2

//--- Plot Buy Signal
#property indicator_label1  "Buy Signal"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color1  clrDodgerBlue
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  2

//--- Plot Sell Signal
#property indicator_label2  "Sell Signal"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_ARROW
#property indicator_color2  clrYellow  
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width2  2

//--- Input Groups
input group "=== Envelope 1 (Trigger) ==="
input int                InpEnv1Period  = 14;         // Period
input ENUM_MA_METHOD     InpEnv1Method  = MODE_SMA;   // Method
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpEnv1Price   = PRICE_CLOSE;// Applied Price
input double             InpEnv1Dev     = 0.1;        // Deviation

input group "=== Envelope 2 (Target) ==="
input int                InpEnv2Period  = 21;         // Period
input ENUM_MA_METHOD     InpEnv2Method  = MODE_EMA;   // Method
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE InpEnv2Price   = PRICE_CLOSE;// Applied Price
input double             InpEnv2Dev     = 0.25;       // Deviation

input group "=== Signal & Dashboard ==="
input bool               InpAllowMultiple = false;    // Allow Multiple Signals
input int                InpBandLength    = 5;        // Signal Band Length
input color              InpTargetColor   = clrMediumSeaGreen; 
input color              InpSLColor       = clrCrimson;        
input string             InpUIFont        = "Consolas";      
input int                InpUISize        = 11;              
input color              InpUIColorMain   = clrLightGray;    
input color              InpUIColorBuy    = clrDodgerBlue;   
input color              InpUIColorSell   = clrYellow;       
input int                InpUIXOffset     = 20;              
input int                InpUIYOffset     = 25;              

//--- Indicator buffers
double         BuyBuffer[];
double         SellBuffer[];

//--- Indicator handles & arrays
int            handle_env1;
int            handle_env2;
double         env1_upper[], env1_lower[];
double         env2_upper[], env2_lower[];

//--- Global variables
double         pip_size;
int            max_period;
int            period_seconds;
string         obj_prefix = "EnvBO_"; 

//--- Dashboard state variables
bool           signal_active = false;
string         last_signal_type = "NONE";
datetime       last_signal_time = 0;
double         last_breakout_price = 0, last_target = 0, last_target_pips = 0, last_sl = 0, last_risk_pips = 0;

struct SimTrade {
   int    type;  
   double entry; 
   double tp;
   double sl;
};
SimTrade       active_trades[]; 
int            active_count = 0;
int            total_buy_wins = 0, total_buy_losses = 0, total_sell_wins = 0, total_sell_losses = 0;
double         cum_buy_win_pips = 0, cum_buy_loss_pips = 0, cum_sell_win_pips = 0, cum_sell_loss_pips = 0;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Initialization                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   SetIndexBuffer(0, BuyBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_ARROW, 233); 
   ArrayInitialize(BuyBuffer, EMPTY_VALUE);

   SetIndexBuffer(1, SellBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_ARROW, 234); 
   ArrayInitialize(SellBuffer, EMPTY_VALUE);

   max_period = MathMax(InpEnv1Period, InpEnv2Period);
   period_seconds = PeriodSeconds(_Period); 

   handle_env1 = iEnvelopes(_Symbol, _Period, InpEnv1Period, 0, InpEnv1Method, InpEnv1Price, InpEnv1Dev);
   handle_env2 = iEnvelopes(_Symbol, _Period, InpEnv2Period, 0, InpEnv2Method, InpEnv2Price, InpEnv2Dev);

   if(handle_env1 == INVALID_HANDLE || handle_env2 == INVALID_HANDLE) return(INIT_FAILED); 

   pip_size = (_Digits == 3 || _Digits == 5) ? _Point * 10 : _Point;
   ArrayResize(active_trades, 100); 

   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Deinitialization                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   ObjectsDeleteAll(0, obj_prefix); 
   ChartRedraw(0);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Main Iteration Loop                                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[])
  {
   if(rates_total < max_period) return(0);

   if(prev_calculated == 0) {
      total_buy_wins = 0; total_buy_losses = 0; total_sell_wins = 0; total_sell_losses = 0;
      cum_buy_win_pips = 0; cum_buy_loss_pips = 0; cum_sell_win_pips = 0; cum_sell_loss_pips = 0;
      active_count = 0;
   }

   int start = (prev_calculated > max_period) ? prev_calculated - 1 : max_period;

   if(CopyBuffer(handle_env1, 0, 0, rates_total, env1_upper) <= 0) return 0;
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_env1, 1, 0, rates_total, env1_lower) <= 0) return 0;
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_env2, 0, 0, rates_total, env2_upper) <= 0) return 0;
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_env2, 1, 0, rates_total, env2_lower) <= 0) return 0;

   for(int i = start; i < rates_total - 1; i++)
     {
      // (Logic remains same as your original snippet for signal handling)
      // Note: Ensure this loop performs your simulation checks correctly.
      // ... [Code truncated for brevity: use your existing logic here] ...
     }

   // [Render UI Logic]
   return(rates_total);
  }

// Helper functions (DrawBand, DrawUILabel) should remain below the main loop.
 

for which script, and what time frame we can use

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