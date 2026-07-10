Discussing the article: "Building a Divergence System (Part II): Adaptive SuperTrend Custom Indicator"
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Check out the new article: Building a Divergence System (Part II): Adaptive SuperTrend Custom Indicator.
The article upgrades SuperTrend by integrating a divergence engine (MPO4 or RSI) the dynamically reduces the ATR multiplier during weakening momentum. It covers the shrinking formula, non-repainting state propagation with dedicated buffers, and a step-by-step MQL5 implementation on the price chart. You will learn how to interpret arrows and line flips, adjust inputs, and apply the indicator for disciplined trailing and earlier confirmations.
In the previous article, we introduced MPO4, a pressure-based oscillator that measures the directional effort behind price movements by weighting candlestick bodies against recent volatility. Combined with a non-repainting pivot-detection engine, it enabled us to identify bullish and bearish divergences, revealing moments when underlying buying or selling pressure begins to weaken before a potential market reversal.
This presents a mechanical challenge for systematic traders: once a divergence warns us that a trend is dying, how should we mechanically adjust our trade management to capitalize on it?
Many traders rely on trend-following tools like the SuperTrend to manage their entries and trailing stops. The SuperTrend is undeniably effective at keeping traders in prolonged moves, but it suffers from being mathematically rigid. A standard SuperTrend multiplies the Average True Range (ATR) by a fixed constant (for example, 3.0) to trail the price. It does not care if momentum is accelerating effortlessly or if a reversal is imminent; it blindly maintains its fixed distance until the price violently snaps back and crosses it.
This rigidity leads to two frustrating scenarios for traders:
Author: Solomon Anietie Sunday