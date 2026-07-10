Cannot move active MT4 Signal subscription to another broker account
PaulEloff:Yes you can transfer your signal subscription to another trading account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Is there a way for me to change the signal link from Trade Nation to IC Markets without having to take out a new subscription ?
Is there a way for me to change the signal link from Trade Nation to IC Markets without having to take out a new subscription ?
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Hi,