Cannot move active MT4 Signal subscription to another broker account

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Hi, 

  • I have an Active Ekalaya signal subscription.
  • Originally attached to Trade Nation account 756298.
  • Trade Nation doesn't support automatic symbol mapping.
  • Opened IC Markets MT4 live account.
  • IC Markets MT4 has the Signals tab.
  • MQL5 login works.
  • New account says "Signal: not connected" and wants another $49 subscription

  • Is there a way for me to change the signal link from Trade Nation to IC Markets without having to take out a new subscription ?


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    PaulEloff:
    Is there a way for me to change the signal link from Trade Nation to IC Markets without having to take out a new subscription ?
    Yes you can transfer your signal subscription to another trading account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
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