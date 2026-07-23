Experts: EA KCI N-Matrix engine

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EA KCI N-Matrix engine:

The Apex of Algorithmic Grid & Kinetic Momentum. Welcome to the KCI Native Matrix Engine—a merciless, mathematically driven algorithmic behemoth built natively for MetaTrader 5. Engineered for High-Frequency Trading (HFT) environments, this EA strips away bloated standard libraries and operates directly at the server routing level.

EA KCI N-Matrix engine

Author: Syamsurizal Dimjati

 
interesting, changed input double InpMinTrendSlopePoints    = 50.0;     // Minimum slope of KCI Trend (Points) [Fixed from 500], able to run in tester
 
nex13 #:
interesting, changed input double InpMinTrendSlopePoints    = 50.0;     // Minimum slope of KCI Trend (Points) [Fixed from 500], able to run in tester

Based on the Tester Report graphs posted by the OP, consider adding an hourly, daily, and monthly filter as well─assuming that you have the ability to backtest this beast for several years.😬

IMHO, 675 round trades over the course of 2 months ain't really HFT... but no need to get hung up on semantics.

 

I've added few things to the ea, testing on 1min gold, raw account,demo, result's are 50/50, just changed to 5min TF, also changed KCI trend filter to 30min;

#property description "Added: Session Filter, Break-Even, Partial Close, Cooldown, Volatility Filter"

#property description "Added: TrendTMA (LWMA vs TMA+CG) MTF True/False Filter"

 
I always test the codebase EAs, this is from the few that trades profitably forward. Great design.
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