Indicators: KCI Directional Matrix
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KCI Directional Matrix:
The KCI-Directional Matrix (KCI-DX) is an advanced, physics-inspired analytical tool that extracts market kinematics by measuring price path length and volatility energy. Unlike conventional momentum tools, KCI-DX employs a dynamic Z-Score normalization combined with a Sigmoid activation function. This ensures the output is flawlessly bounded between 0 and 100, providing hyper-responsive trend strength identification and directional bias without distortion from historical extremes.
Author: Syamsurizal Dimjati