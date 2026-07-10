Indicators: KCI Directional Matrix

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KCI Directional Matrix:

The KCI-Directional Matrix (KCI-DX) is an advanced, physics-inspired analytical tool that extracts market kinematics by measuring price path length and volatility energy. Unlike conventional momentum tools, KCI-DX employs a dynamic Z-Score normalization combined with a Sigmoid activation function. This ensures the output is flawlessly bounded between 0 and 100, providing hyper-responsive trend strength identification and directional bias without distortion from historical extremes.

KCI Directional Matrix

Author: Syamsurizal Dimjati

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