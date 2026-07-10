Indicators: KCI Volatility Distance
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KCI Volatility Distance:
The KCI Volatility Distance is an advanced, adaptive algorithm meticulously engineered to map market momentum and trend direction with pure precision. Utilizing a proprietary matrix-based calculation, this tool dynamically filters out market noise and provides a strictly quantitative perspective on directional strength. Built with a highly optimized Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) core, it is designed for both visual trading clarity and seamless integration into Expert Advisors or Machine Learning modules, ensuring ultra-light CPU performance across multiple assets.
Author: Syamsurizal Dimjati