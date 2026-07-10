Feature Request: Improve Scale Fix Chart Movement

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I don't mean to compare MT5 with TradingView. In fact, I really like MT5 and I never use TradingView for chart analysis.

However, there is one feature I'd like to suggest improving: Scale Fix. I find it very difficult to move the chart up and down when this feature is enabled.

I would like MT5 to behave more like TradingView in this regard. When the user clicks and drags the price scale (Y-axis), the fixed scale should be temporarily unlocked, allowing the chart to be moved freely and comfortably.

I have raised this suggestion many times, and several other users have supported it. Perhaps our talented developers are currently busy with the AI Assistant project, so this issue has not received much attention.

Once again, I'm posting this suggestion in the hope that it will be considered. I find it extremely frustrating and inconvenient to analyze charts when movement along the Y-axis is so restricted.

Thanks you.



Projects assist in creating profitable trading robots! Or at least, so it seems
Projects assist in creating profitable trading robots! Or at least, so it seems
  • 2020.06.12
  • www.mql5.com
A big program starts with a small file, which then grows in size as you keep adding more functions and objects. Most robot developers utilize include files to handle this problem. However, there is a better solution: start developing any trading application in a project. There are so many reasons to do so.
 

As I already said you somewhere, your request has been transmitted to MetaQuotes.

No need to repeat it again and again. 

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