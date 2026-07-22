Experts: Market Miner

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Market Miner:

A multi strategy EA gold mine :)

Market Miner

Author: Amarnath Kondiyan Mohan

 
1993 to 2026 Backtest C3 true with 0.6 dev settings

Will post next version over time with optmized values per cycle wise 
 

Hi , 


i what to test this in less qnty 1st then i will update you , are you open to any kind of optimisation ?

 

 less qty in the sense small historical data ranges or lower fund size?  this sort of basket approach is common with funds rather than retails and I recommend and aim for decent consistent returns of 20 to 40% per annum in general , going aggressive is up to individual risk tolerance , yes I am open a any suggestion and optimisation that you see values in them

 
'*' - comma expected Object.mqh 31 44

hi what is error, in 38 parameters?


 
Automated-Trading:

Market Miner:

Author: Amarnath Kondiyan Mohan

But the system blew the account eventually.... deposit load of 550%+ 
 
Amarnath Kondiyan Mohan #:


Will post next version over time with optmized values per cycle wise 
I really admire your work on this EA; it would be great if a dashboard could be added to monitor entry positions. Keep up the great work—you're amazing.
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