Experts: Market Miner
Hi ,
i what to test this in less qnty 1st then i will update you , are you open to any kind of optimisation ?
less qty in the sense small historical data ranges or lower fund size? this sort of basket approach is common with funds rather than retails and I recommend and aim for decent consistent returns of 20 to 40% per annum in general , going aggressive is up to individual risk tolerance , yes I am open a any suggestion and optimisation that you see values in them
'*' - comma expected Object.mqh 31 44
hi what is error, in 38 parameters?
Automated-Trading:But the system blew the account eventually.... deposit load of 550%+
Author: Amarnath Kondiyan Mohan
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Market Miner:
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Author: Amarnath Kondiyan Mohan