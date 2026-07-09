Discussing the article: "Market Simulation (Part 23): Position View (I)"
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The replay/simulation system has several separate applications. However, when combined, they allow you to interact with MetaTrader 5 almost as if you were connected to a demo or real account. Among these elements we can highlight the mouse pointer, which allows us to build analyses or interact with elements on the chart, as well as Chart Trade, which can send orders or market execution requests through the Expert Advisor. This is because, when using the mouse pointer and Chart Trade, which is also an indicator, we can communicate through a messaging protocol with the Expert Advisor that is also on the chart.
These three applications, considered separately, are not very practical. But once they are on the chart, you can easily interact with MetaTrader 5 by sending order execution requests to the market. However, when a position is opened or closed, this is still not displayed on the chart. Although that is not entirely true. We can rely on the visual indication shown by MetaTrader 5. But if you want to use the cross-order system, you will be left with no adequate visual indication at all. This is because, when using cross-orders, we are looking at the chart of the symbol we are observing. However, the order or trade request is placed on another symbol whose chart is not open. At that moment, MetaTrader 5 can no longer help us with its built-in visual display system.
The same happens when using the replay/simulation service. Although we can, and soon will, implement a way to visualize operations in the replay/simulation system, we do not yet have a suitable way to do this. The reason is simple: we do not have a visual display system that would allow us to interact with orders or positions that may exist within this specific symbol, whether it is a real symbol or a simulated one, that is, a symbol through which we replay data.
Thus, although the replay/simulation system is already capable of performing its task, we first need to implement some way to visualize and interact with any position or order that may exist for this trading instrument. This is because, without this, creating an order system for conducting research in the replay/simulation system is completely useless. We would not be able to interact with orders or positions that exist in the symbol.
Therefore, creating this part becomes our top priority. Do not worry: first we will create a fairly simple system. A fairly simple thing that will allow us to control the process while working on the replay/simulation system. So let us get started right now. To do this, let us create a new topic.
Author: Daniel Jose