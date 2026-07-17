Experts: T5Copier - MT 5 client to client Local trade copier
T5Copier - MT 5 client to client Local trade copier:
Author: Amarnath Kondiyan Mohan
Running the MT5 Trade Copier (Archived DLL Version)
This guide explains how to start the archived DLL-based version of the MT5 Trade Copier and connect all required components.
Step 1 – Start the Bridge
Open the following folder:
C:\T5Copier\Go_bridge\
Run T5Copier_Bridge.exe.
A console window should appear. Do not close this window while the copier is running, as it handles all communication between the Master terminal, Slave terminals, and the Dashboard.
After startup, confirm that the following ports are active:
- 5567 – Receives data from the Master terminal.
- 5568 – Broadcasts trade data to the Slave terminal(s).
- 5569 – Sends log messages to the Dashboard.
Step 2 – Open the Dashboard
Go to:
C:\T5Copier\Dashboard\
Launch CSharpDashboard.exe.
From the connection list, choose MT5 Copier (Port 5569), then click Connect Dashboard.
If the connection is successful, the status indicator should display CONNECTED (MT5).
Note: The Bridge must be running before connecting the Dashboard.
Step 3 – Configure the Master Terminal
Open the MT5 terminal that will act as the trade sender.
In the Navigator window, right-click Expert Advisors and select Refresh.
Make sure T5Copier_Master appears in the list.
Attach the EA to a single chart.
Under the Common tab, enable:
- Allow DLL Imports
- Allow Algo Trading
In the Inputs tab, verify that the connection address is:
tcp://localhost:5567
If the Bridge is installed on another computer, replace localhost with that computer's IP address.
Click OK, then make sure Algo Trading is enabled on the MT5 toolbar.
Step 4 – Configure the Slave Terminal(s)
Open each MT5 terminal that will receive copied trades.
Attach T5Copier_Slave to a chart.
Under the Common tab, enable:
- Allow DLL Imports
- Allow Algo Trading
In the Inputs tab, adjust the settings to match your preferred copying method.
InpLotMode
Select one of the following options:
- LOT_MODE_FULL
- LOT_MODE_RATIO
- LOT_MODE_FIXED
InpLotMultiplier
Examples:
- 1.0 – Copies the original lot size.
- 2.0 – Copies trades using double the lot size.
- 0.5 – Copies trades using half the lot size.
InpReverseCopy
- false – Trades are copied exactly as they are opened.
- true – BUY trades become SELL trades, and SELL trades become BUY trades.
Click OK to apply the settings and verify that Algo Trading is enabled.
Quick Checklist
Before you begin copying trades, make sure that:
- The Bridge is running.
- The Dashboard is connected.
- The Master EA is attached to only one chart.
- Every receiving MT5 terminal has the Slave EA attached.
- DLL Imports are enabled.
- Algo Trading is enabled.
- Ports 5567, 5568, and 5569 are active.
- The Bridge console remains open during operation.
- If you experience any problems, check the Experts and Journal tabs in MT5 for diagnostic messages.
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T5Copier - MT 5 client to client Local trade copier:
A local client to client trade copier with custom dashboard in C# and transport pipe in golang , complete src is provided in archive ( socket based ver ) ultra low latency
Author: Amarnath Kondiyan Mohan