Indicators: Envelope SAR

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Envelope SAR:

This indicator is a trend-momentum oscillator that tracks where price sits relative to its structural volatility channel using a normalized relationship between the Parabolic SAR and Envelopes.

Envelope SAR

Author: Amarnath Kondiyan Mohan

 
Without having examined the indicator's basic functionality, I believe it has a high probability of success in discretionary trading. I've tested it in Expert Advisors (EAs) with MTF control, and it's more than robust enough to be included in a portfolio of active trading robots.
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