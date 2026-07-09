Indicators: Envelope SAR
Without having examined the indicator's basic functionality, I believe it has a high probability of success in discretionary trading. I've tested it in Expert Advisors (EAs) with MTF control, and it's more than robust enough to be included in a portfolio of active trading robots.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Envelope SAR:
This indicator is a trend-momentum oscillator that tracks where price sits relative to its structural volatility channel using a normalized relationship between the Parabolic SAR and Envelopes.
Author: Amarnath Kondiyan Mohan