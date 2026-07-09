Why can't I resize indicator windows?

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I have tried multiple indicators, I've tried everything, something is locking my indicator windows to be huge and I can't resize them. It's seriously irritating, I have tried this with indicators from the marketplace and indicators I have made, nothing is working.
 
Jake John Freeman:
I have tried multiple indicators, I've tried everything, something is locking my indicator windows to be huge and I can't resize them. It's seriously irritating, I have tried this with indicators from the marketplace and indicators I have made, nothing is working.
Please post your pc spec's, operating system, and MT5 Build number.
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