Why can't I resize indicator windows?
I have tried multiple indicators, I've tried everything, something is locking my indicator windows to be huge and I can't resize them. It's seriously irritating, I have tried this with indicators from the marketplace and indicators I have made, nothing is working.
- Window - Main menu
- Chart change event
- Creating an indicator draft in the MQL Wizard
Jake John Freeman:Please post your pc spec's, operating system, and MT5 Build number.
I have tried multiple indicators, I've tried everything, something is locking my indicator windows to be huge and I can't resize them. It's seriously irritating, I have tried this with indicators from the marketplace and indicators I have made, nothing is working.
I have tried multiple indicators, I've tried everything, something is locking my indicator windows to be huge and I can't resize them. It's seriously irritating, I have tried this with indicators from the marketplace and indicators I have made, nothing is working.
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