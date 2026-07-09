Discussing the article: "Implementing Walk-Forward Efficiency Ratio Scoring in MQL5 to Detect Over-Optimized Strategies"
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Check out the new article: Implementing Walk-Forward Efficiency Ratio Scoring in MQL5 to Detect Over-Optimized Strategies.
Parameter optimization inside MetaTrader 5's Strategy Tester routinely produces strategies that perform well in-sample and collapse on forward data. This article builds a native MQL5 Walk-Forward Efficiency scoring engine that quantifies how much of a strategy's in-sample Sharpe ratio transfers to each out-of-sample window. The distribution is rendered as a CCanvas histogram and validated against real EURUSD Daily backtest data.
Every algorithmic developer eventually encounters the curve-fitting paradox: an expert advisor that achieves an exceptional equity curve in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester, only to collapse on a live server. This occurs when optimization captures localized historical noise instead of persistent market inefficiencies. The more flexible your parameters, the easier it is for the optimizer to build an illusion of profitability.
Walk-Forward Analysis (WFA) conceptually addresses this by splitting data into in-sample optimization windows and out-of-sample forward tests. However, manual validation does not scale. Visual inspection of fragmented equity curves cannot provide an objective framework for risk management. We need a systematic evaluation pipeline that converts out-of-sample performance degradation into an absolute, reproducible metric.
This implementation changes that by introducing a programmatic scoring architecture built entirely in native MQL5. At the center of this engine is the Walk-Forward Efficiency (WFE) score, which maps the OOS-to-IS Sharpe ratio distribution.
Author: Ushana Kevin Iorkumbul