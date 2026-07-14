Help! Errors on Futures with AMP MT5 Terminal!
I launched the installer and then copy/pasted the folder to make more terminals. I was instructed to make a shortcut on the new folder and add in /portable at the end of the string. Is this correct for making new terminals?
Based on a previous post of a Forum Modertator, which I cannot find at this time, there is no proper substitute for a fresh install of MT5. Therefore, the solution is to run the installer once for each terminal that you... install.
Depending on the folder level that you need to copy between terminals, you should copy your MQL5 folder into each additional terminal's Data Folder, or selectively copy your Experts, Indicators, etc. folders individually if you prefer.
Based on a previous post of a Forum Modertator, which I cannot find at this time, there is no proper substitute for a fresh install of MT5. Therefore, the solution is to run the installer once for each terminal that you... install.
Depending on the folder level that you need to copy between terminals, you should copy your MQL5 folder into each additional terminal's Data Folder, or selectively copy your Experts, Indicators, etc. folders individually if you prefer.
Thanks, when I use the installer from AMP Futures, it doesn't give me the option to choose a new folder.
When you trade futures with that broker-dealer in MT5, you subscribe to CQG's data feed. There is a limit on the number of platforms fed by CQG data in CQG's contract terms. That limit is lower for non-professional traders, and so are the fees. Your broker-dealer's MT5 installation folder blackout is aligned with that limitation. It has been many moons since I submitted a subscription form to CQG, so you should check your current broker-dealer/CQG terms.
You may, or may not, want to go to your broker-dealer with your "problem." It's not always wise to call out in the jungle.
Hi, I have been building strategies and launching them successfully in MT5 using CFD brokers. I'm now building for the Futures market. I downloaded AMP Futures version of MT5. It says Version 5.00 build 5836
I'm getting weird errors with some strategies having the wrong magic number in the trade history tab. Each EA has it's own magic number. The comment I think is correct ( not actually entirely sure since this is new ).
I launched the installer and then copy/pasted the folder to make more terminals. I was instructed to make a shortcut on the new folder and add in /portable at the end of the string. Is this correct for making new terminals?
search this site for portable install instructions. copying the default folder of mt5 from programs folder may or may not work. It definitely NOT the recommended way to create a portable install instance. and fyi, your data folder will need to be copied to the portable folder too, as portable instances of mt5 work differently and do not use same folders as the default installation folder structure.note that i have heard from my US contacts very similar issues as described by Ryan regarding limited number of terminals that are allowed to have access to the price feed of liquidity providers "over there". so i think that you need to research this subject a bit more before proceeding further with testing with your live or demo data.
[N]ote that i have heard from my US contacts very similar issues as described by Ryan regarding limited number of terminals that are allowed to have access to the price feed of liquidity providers "over there". so i think that you need to research this subject a bit more before proceeding further with testing with your live or demo data.
To be precise:
The Non-Professional Subscriber’s Access to Information must only (h) be via a maximum of two trading terminals per Distributor, permissioned for Real-Time Information and capable of routing orders to the CME Globex Platform (an “Order Routing Device”) (https://www.ice.com/publicdocs/CME_Self_Certification_Form.pdf, emphasis added, column 2, parapraph 1).
To be precise:
The Non-Professional Subscriber’s Access to Information must only (h) be via a maximum of two trading terminals per Distributor, permissioned for Real-Time Information and capable of routing orders to the CME Globex Platform (an “Order Routing Device”) (https://www.ice.com/publicdocs/CME_Self_Certification_Form.pdf, emphasis added, column 2, parapraph 1).
Thanks guys, I've been able to run 7 total terminals with demos but the 8th one just won't load at this point? Maybe I need to restart? Or maybe it has to do with the limits?
The issue has to do with lot sizing. I've turned money management off from the first strategies, set minimum lot size if no money management to 2 but it will still do crazy high lots, like it did 14 today on one strategy. Some work with the 2 ok, some do 1.
I even exported new strategies that use fixed lot sizing, and of the 3 trades today, one was 4 lots, the other 2 were 2 lots.
I have an older version of MT5 that worked with IC Markets, but I'm not able to connect to the AMPGlobalUSA-Demo server on that version. That version works fine with accurate lot sizes.
Any ideas? I'm considering using a trade copier to set fixed sizing on all the strategies.
This new version also is messing up the magic numbers as well. So it seems like it's this MT5 version is the issue.
I am also noticing that in the top it says "netting" as MT5 version for AMP Global, where as the IC Markets was Hedged.
I am building my strategies using MT5 hedging, so maybe that might be part of the problem?
I'm reading now and this might be it, since I'm using a portfolio of similar strategies. Perhaps it's combining all the similar orders into one Netted position where as Hedged would keep everything separate. This might explain why the magic numbers are different.
I was hoping to be able to separate out the strategies that did better than others based on magic numbers. They have different TP/SL, however in here since it's one order it only has one exit instead of different exits...
Is this the issue then, netting vs hedged? or is it something wrong with MT5 ?
Thanks guys, I've been able to run 7 total terminals with demos but the 8th one just won't load at this point?... [M]aybe it has to do with the limits?
Yes. There is no 3rd party data provider subscription required for demo trading.
I don't mean to come off as Hello Nasty, but you should really get fully familiar with the nuanced structure of the CME futures market before diving into live trading.
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Hi, I have been building strategies and launching them successfully in MT5 using CFD brokers. I'm now building for the Futures market. I downloaded AMP Futures version of MT5. It says Version 5.00 build 5836
I'm getting weird errors with some strategies having the wrong magic number in the trade history tab. Each EA has it's own magic number. The comment I think is correct ( not actually entirely sure since this is new ).
I launched the installer and then copy/pasted the folder to make more terminals. I was instructed to make a shortcut on the new folder and add in /portable at the end of the string. Is this correct for making new terminals?
I also am seeing weird money management issues where some strategies will risk way more than the set amount. I haven't had this problem before with CFDs, but this is futures.
Any help is appreciated. Here are some screenshots showing the magic number in the strategies are different for each one and the magic number is different on the results page.
I contacted AMP Futures and they sent me here.