I am not able to use vps, i tried to purchase but payment failed,
Login into your other trading account, right click on it in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server.
If you have logged into your MQL5 account correctly in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your razzak78600 login and you have $15 in your MQL5 account, you should be able to purchase a 1 month MQL5 VPS subscription.
If not, post a screenshot of what you see.
Hello i'm not able to register a vps, even though i'm fully logged in, i have money in my account and still the vps button isn't accessible, its only accessible when i log out of my mql5 account, but when i click it i have to log in and when i do log in, same issue again. Please assist
Do you see a 'Financial operations are limited' red warning message, at the top of your profile page?
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/basil.a.assenga
If yes, contact the Service Desk to remove it and try again.
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