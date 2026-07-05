Where is my money gone ?
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Hi team support, I was deposit fund to mql5 but I can't withdraw because earn money rule so I have to refund and after that refund failed.
It's OK but now money are not turn back to mql5 balance.
So, where it's gone and how can i contact human assistance? cause chat bot can not answer any issue for me.