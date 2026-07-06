How can I update my metatrader 5?
The option popped, but I closed since I didn't want to update it at the moment, but now that I want to I don't find how to do it.
Isaac Uriel Arenas Caldera:Based on the pop-up that you received, the update already downloaded. Just restart MT5, and it should pop-up again.
The option popped, but I closed since I didn't want to update it at the moment, but now that I want to I don't find how to do it.
The option popped, but I closed since I didn't want to update it at the moment, but now that I want to I don't find how to do it.
I'll live this here:
Is this the version that I should have?
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