How can I update my metatrader 5?

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The option popped, but I closed since I didn't want to update it at the moment, but now that I want to I don't find how to do it.
 
Isaac Uriel Arenas Caldera:
The option popped, but I closed since I didn't want to update it at the moment, but now that I want to I don't find how to do it.
Based on the pop-up that you received, the update already downloaded. Just restart MT5, and it should pop-up again.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
Based on the pop-up that you received, the update already downloaded. Just restart MT5, and it should pop-up again.

It haven't shown again.

Perhaps there is an option for updating metatrader.

 
Isaac Uriel Arenas Caldera #:

It haven't shown again.

Perhaps there is an option for updating metatrader.

Up top in MT5==>Help==>Check for updates.
 

I'll live this here:

 

 

Is this the version that I should have? 

 
Isaac Uriel Arenas Caldera #:

Is this the version that I should have? 

5833 is latest release version. so yours must be a beta.
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:
5833 is latest release version. so yours must be a beta.
Yeap, as I can see...
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