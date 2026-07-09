Discussing the article: "Code, Tears, and Algo Forge" - page 2
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For some reason, I couldn’t find this project in the editor (in the tab with the list of public projects). I eventually managed to find it on the Forge website, where it’s available for download as an archive.
In my opinion, the option of embedding code directly into the article is still more convenient for readers. The only advantage might be the ability to re-upload incorrect code without having to edit the article.
I suppose for now it’s best to combine both methods of posting code.
Of course, you can download it as an archive. But it’s better to create a fork (though, naturally, I can’t create a fork for my own project):
In this case, a mirror of the project will be created on your local machine, where you can make your own corrections and improvements and send them to the author for review. They will receive the proposal and will be able to consider it and add it to their original project.
This would then constitute collaborative work on the project.
An excellent article.
In the latest beta versions, we’ve completely changed our approach and stopped saving source files and projects in Unicode/UTF-16.
This is precisely to ensure maximum compatibility with Git and the AI assistant, which prefers UTF-8.
This is precisely to ensure maximum compatibility with Git and the AI assistant, which prefers UTF-8.