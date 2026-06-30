Help about posting a blog?
Hi there,
Can somebody help me to post a blog? I have made article for my product <name of the product was deleted by moderator>, and wanted to publish as article ( because i thought that is same as blog), and moderator told me that i can't post it there, but just as my personal blog, and also instructed me to find help in this MQL5 forum. So if anybody has any clue, it will help a lot. Thanks in advance!
- Messages - MetaTrader 5 for iPhone
- Messages - MetaTrader 5 for Android
- Toolbox - Workspace
Just post it on the blogs here https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs
But there is some limitation about: the user should have some rating (which is more than ... I do not know exact figure sorry) so make sure that you see this button for example (on the top right corner of this page https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs) -
Trading blogs and financial markets analysis
- www.mql5.com
Read blogs to find the latest news on various topics from all over the world — rumors about companies, country and industry reports, market analysis, latest developments in speculative trading and more. Start your own blog to share new ideas and trading achievements with the members of MQL5.community. Post interesting images and videos, enjoy unlimited possibilities!
Predrag Paunovic:
Hi there,
Hi there,
Can somebody help me to post a blog? I have made article for my product Telegram Signal Copier EA, and wanted to publish as article ( because i thought that is same as blog), and moderator told me that i can't post it there, but just as my personal blog, and also instructed me to find help in this MQL5 forum. So if anybody has any clue, it will help a lot. Thanks in advance!
I trust this link can help you access the blog section of the platform, you find the button to add a new post there: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs
Trading blogs and financial markets analysis
- www.mql5.com
Read blogs to find the latest news on various topics from all over the world — rumors about companies, country and industry reports, market analysis, latest developments in speculative trading and more. Start your own blog to share new ideas and trading achievements with the members of MQL5.community. Post interesting images and videos, enjoy unlimited possibilities!
Thanks all of you for your kind answers and patience! Yeah i was thinking to make some blogs to get bigger attention on my products ( so they can get ratings, and reviews, and to be able to get sold more), but now i am thinking is this the best way to promote my products, because some of you said that in order to make blogs a my products needs to have some ratings... I dunno, what is your opinion, and best advice to grow profile and get more views? Thanks in advance!
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register