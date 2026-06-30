Contrast
Hello, I reinstalled MT5 on my mobile, but now is the contrast of the candles much lower and the settings are doing exactly the same thing... how do I get them right again?
First screenshot is the new one and not good and second one is good
Files:
Screenshot_20260619-113454_MetaTrader_5.png 83 kb
Screenshot_20260618-224632_MetaTrader_5.png 99 kb
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raymond willemen:
Hello, I reinstalled MT5 on my mobile, but now is the contrast of the candles much lower and the settings are doing exactly the same thing... how do I get them right again?
Hello, I reinstalled MT5 on my mobile, but now is the contrast of the candles much lower and the settings are doing exactly the same thing... how do I get them right again?
First screenshot is the new one and not good and second one is good
First screenshot is not good and second one is good when you zoom in
raymond willemen:
I reinstalled MT5 on my mobile, but now is the contrast of the candles much lower and the settings are doing exactly the same thing... how do I get them right again?
I reinstalled MT5 on my mobile, but now is the contrast of the candles much lower and the settings are doing exactly the same thing... how do I get them right again?
Please post your device/operating system and your MT5 Build number. In this way, someone having the same setup might be able to give you an apples-to-apples answer.
Generally speaking, it sounds like a device related issue. Make sure that your device is not in battery saver mode, and check your device's storage and memory usage. Simply restarting your device should clean your device cache.
For large candlesticks, displaying bar borders is a priority. For very small candlesticks, displaying the color of ascending and descending candlesticks is important, so the borders have to be hidden or reduced. This can result in a blurry image. For now, we can only fix this by limiting the zoom level or removing some color schemes. We'll likely do so.
This issue didn't occur with older charts due to the significantly narrower zoom range.
This issue didn't occur with older charts due to the significantly narrower zoom range.
In the new Mt5 Android 5871 release, it will be possible to set a zoom limit for a chart.
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