Calendar issues

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Hi, Maybe a silly question - I am a new user of MQL5 calendar and I have been comparing it to ForexFactory - I have noticed that there is no GBP cpi y/y release on Wed 17th June 2026 and when I look at the CPI page it says next release July 22nd 2026 -any ideas why this omission
 
Can calendar issues be reported to MQl5-they may be unaware of it?
 

Hi, this is a more detailed description of the  issue: I think there’s a problem with the UK economic calendar feed for June 2026.

What I’m seeing:

  • The full set of UK releases for 20 May is present (CPI, Core CPI, RPI, PPI, etc).

  • The full set of UK releases for 22 July is also present.

  • But the entire UK macro block that should appear in June is missing — including the CPI release that should be on 17 June.

Why this looks like an error:

  • The July 22 CPI event already shows a “Previous” value.

  • That “Previous” value is coming from 20 May.

  • This only happens if the June CPI release is missing from the feed.

  • July shouldn’t have a “Previous” yet, because the June release hasn’t happened.

So MT5 is effectively jumping straight from May → July, skipping June entirely.

Everything else in the calendar works fine — other currencies show future events, and GBP July events are already populated — it’s just the June UK block that’s missing.

Could someone check whether the June 2026 UK data was imported correctly into the calendar feed?

Thanks.

 

Sorry about the multiple posts!  Here is some strong evidenec:

All was Ok up until Jan 2025 and then it goes haywire - surely MT5 are aware of this?

 
drpatch #:

Sorry about the multiple posts!  Here is some strong evidenec:

All was Ok up until Jan 2025 and then it goes haywire - surely MT5 are aware of this?

Yes, there are several other threads in the Forum. All FX calendars operate differently. Just do a search.
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