Calendar issues
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Hi, this is a more detailed description of the issue: I think there’s a problem with the UK economic calendar feed for June 2026.
What I’m seeing:
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The full set of UK releases for 20 May is present (CPI, Core CPI, RPI, PPI, etc).
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The full set of UK releases for 22 July is also present.
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But the entire UK macro block that should appear in June is missing — including the CPI release that should be on 17 June.
Why this looks like an error:
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The July 22 CPI event already shows a “Previous” value.
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That “Previous” value is coming from 20 May.
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This only happens if the June CPI release is missing from the feed.
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July shouldn’t have a “Previous” yet, because the June release hasn’t happened.
So MT5 is effectively jumping straight from May → July, skipping June entirely.
Everything else in the calendar works fine — other currencies show future events, and GBP July events are already populated — it’s just the June UK block that’s missing.
Could someone check whether the June 2026 UK data was imported correctly into the calendar feed?
Thanks.
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