Error Alerts on terminal.
Check this link from Sergey.
error when connecting VPS MQL5
- 2026.04.07
- www.mql5.com
error when connecting VPS MQL5 failed to send migration data [1003] (raw - send failed, 16406 bytes needed...
Wasim2026 #:
I tried everything , nothing works , even the VPS Journal tab is always empty and shows nothing
I tried everything , nothing works , even the VPS Journal tab is always empty and shows nothing
This error is usually related to the MT5 terminal being unable to retrieve the VPS logs from the MQL5 server.
I would suggest restarting the terminal, logging out and back into your MQL5 account, and trying again later.
Also make sure you are using the latest stable release MT5 build, which is 5833 and not beta builds.
If your MQL5 VPS is running normally and your EAs are trading, you can ignore this message.
If it persists for several days, I would recommend contacting the Service Desk.
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I keep getting this kind of alerts on terminal Journal , Although my experts are running well on MQL VPS .
but seeing alerts is kinda frustrating
I stopped and migrated again VPS and tried everything but they will not go
Any solution ?