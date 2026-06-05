MQL5 VPS Invoice

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Hello, does anyone know where i can get an invoice for my MQL5 VPS subscription?

I need a detailed one, but can't seem to find anyone to contact.

 
11156601:

Hello, does anyone know where i can get an invoice for my MQL5 VPS subscription?

I need a detailed one, but can't seem to find anyone to contact.

On your payments page:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/11156601/accounting



 
sorry. thats an invoice ie after the payment. i doubt you can get a bill ie pre payment. ask service desk.
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:
sorry. thats an invoice ie after the payment. i doubt you can get a bill ie pre payment. ask service desk.
I believe the user means an invoice Michael.
 
yep,but i see its impossible.
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