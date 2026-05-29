Subscription
Please, I want to ask if I can move my subscription from one mt5 to mt4 platform
If you mean your MQL5 VPS subscription, no that is not possible.
A workaround is to cancel your MT5 MQL5 VPS subscription and the remaining time will be credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes.
Then if you register a new MQL5 VPS in your MT4 terminal, you will see these free minutes waiting for your to use them.
Thank you
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