Discussing the article: "Building a Dynamic STF Liquidity Sweep Indicator in MQL5"
it is not showing lines. please check the code. Thanks
Maybe its need to modify something. Nothing shows on the chart.
Good day
The indicator is designed to begin only when a new candle forms. This is intentional and helps prevent unnecessary processing load. After attaching the indicator to the chart, it simply wait for a new candle to form—the indicator will then begin checking for liquidity sweeps. The GIF below demonstrates this behavior and shows the indicator being tested in the MT5 Strategy Tester.
LIQUIDITY SWEEP SENTINEL - TEST
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Check out the new article: Building a Dynamic STF Liquidity Sweep Indicator in MQL5.
The article delivers a dynamic MetaTrader 5 indicator that detects liquidity sweeps via swing‑point logic, wick‑ratio thresholds, and engulfing confirmation. It recognizes single‑wick and dual‑candle patterns without a fixed window, updates buy‑/sell‑side targets as price evolves, and invalidates broken levels to maintain a reliable liquidity map.
In SMC, liquidity refers to areas in the market where large clusters of pending orders, stop-losses, or trapped trader positions are concentrated. These areas provide the necessary volume for institutional participants to execute large positions efficiently.
Liquidity is generally categorized into two primary forms:
Buy-Side Liquidity: Refers to the concentration of resting buy orders above the current market price, where breakout buyers place buy-stop pending orders and short sellers position their stop-losses. These liquidity pools are commonly found above swing highs, equal highs, and consolidation ranges (resistance levels).
Author: Chukwubuikem Okeke