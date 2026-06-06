I deleted mql5 repository in Forge Mql5, now i'm stuck

New comment
 
Hey, I deleted mql5 repository in Forge Mql5 and I'm unable to recreate it because it shows an error message that says "Files already exist for this repository. Contact the system administrator.",what to dooo
 
  1. Make sure there's no mql5 repository on AlgoForge (MetaEditor may have created an empty one automatically). If there is an empty repository, delete it.
  2. Create an mql5 repository.
  3. Launch MetaEditor and click "Git Push."

See the video below for a visual example.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:
MetaEditor may have created an empty one automatically

To be more precise, MetaEditor automatically creates a repository that's not entirely empty. There's probably a readme file or something like that.

In short, you need to create a new repository and perform a "Git Push" from MetaEditor.

 
Hello, I tried to do the steps in the video but I get this error "Files already exist for this repository. Contact the system administrator.", but I don't have this repository in my account because I deleted it.



Vladislav Boyko #:
  1. Make sure there's no mql5 repository on AlgoForge (MetaEditor may have created an empty one automatically). If there is an empty repository, delete it.
  2. Create an mql5 repository.
  3. Launch MetaEditor and click "Git Push."

See the video below for a visual example.

 
Sami Abosharkh #:
Hello, I tried to do the steps in the video but I get this error "Files already exist for this repository. Contact the system administrator.", but I don't have this repository in my account because I deleted it.

I also got this error before recording that video. After receiving the error, I looked at the list of repositories again, and it turned out that the mql5 repository existed. I deleted the mql5 repository again and then recorded that video.

Please note that MetaEditor (and MT5 as well) are closed in my video. I launched MetaEditor only after successfully creating the repository.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

I also got this error before recording that video. After receiving the error, I looked at the list of repositories again, and it turned out that the mql5 repository existed. I deleted the mql5 repository again and then recorded that video.

Please note that MetaEditor (and MT5 as well) are closed in my video. I launched MetaEditor only after successfully creating the repository.

I think I just can't access it for some reason, I'm stuck and can't do anything about it haha
 
Sami Abosharkh #:
I think I just can't access it for some reason, I'm stuck and can't do anything about it haha
It looks like the repository on the server no longer exists. Create a repository on AlgoForge and click the "Git Push" button in MetaEditor.
 

I don't know what you're doing wrong. I just deleted and restored the repository again.

New comment