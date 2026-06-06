I deleted mql5 repository in Forge Mql5, now i'm stuck
- Some problems with AlgoForge
- Errors, bugs, questions
- How to clear commit history in MQL storage?
- Make sure there's no mql5 repository on AlgoForge (MetaEditor may have created an empty one automatically). If there is an empty repository, delete it.
- Create an mql5 repository.
- Launch MetaEditor and click "Git Push."
See the video below for a visual example.
MetaEditor may have created an empty one automatically
To be more precise, MetaEditor automatically creates a repository that's not entirely empty. There's probably a readme file or something like that.
In short, you need to create a new repository and perform a "Git Push" from MetaEditor.
Hello, I tried to do the steps in the video but I get this error "Files already exist for this repository. Contact the system administrator.", but I don't have this repository in my account because I deleted it.
I also got this error before recording that video. After receiving the error, I looked at the list of repositories again, and it turned out that the mql5 repository existed. I deleted the mql5 repository again and then recorded that video.
Please note that MetaEditor (and MT5 as well) are closed in my video. I launched MetaEditor only after successfully creating the repository.
I also got this error before recording that video. After receiving the error, I looked at the list of repositories again, and it turned out that the mql5 repository existed. I deleted the mql5 repository again and then recorded that video.
Please note that MetaEditor (and MT5 as well) are closed in my video. I launched MetaEditor only after successfully creating the repository.
I don't know what you're doing wrong. I just deleted and restored the repository again.
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