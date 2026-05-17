Deleting own comments from my EA page

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Hi, could someone help me how to delete my own comment from the EA page and news feed? I couldn't find a way, thank you
 
Volodymyr Babak:
Hi, could someone help me how to delete my own comment from the EA page and news feed? I couldn't find a way, thank you

You couldn't find a way, because there isn't any.

Posts in the Comments section of your products and in your Profile page cannot be edited or deleted after a few minutes.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

You couldn't find a way, because there isn't any.

Posts in the Comments section of your products and in your Profile page cannot be edited or deleted after a few minutes.

omg, I didn't have an option for delete or edit..
maybe mql support could fix that?
 
Volodymyr Babak #:
omg, I didn't have an option for delete or edit..
maybe mql support could fix that?
As I said, you had this option for a few minutes after the message was post.
 
Volodymyr Babak #:
omg, I didn't have an option for delete or edit..
maybe mql support could fix that?
It was made specially for fight with unscrupulous signal providers. Recently they could create many signals and then blow away their accounts. Now every signal publication remain in the user's page, so new subscribers can estimate how many signals became inactive.
 
i hope future can add feature for solve the problem.
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