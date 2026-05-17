Deleting own comments from my EA page
Hi, could someone help me how to delete my own comment from the EA page and news feed? I couldn't find a way, thank you
Volodymyr Babak:
Hi, could someone help me how to delete my own comment from the EA page and news feed? I couldn't find a way, thank you
Hi, could someone help me how to delete my own comment from the EA page and news feed? I couldn't find a way, thank you
You couldn't find a way, because there isn't any.
Posts in the Comments section of your products and in your Profile page cannot be edited or deleted after a few minutes.
Volodymyr Babak #:It was made specially for fight with unscrupulous signal providers. Recently they could create many signals and then blow away their accounts. Now every signal publication remain in the user's page, so new subscribers can estimate how many signals became inactive.
omg, I didn't have an option for delete or edit..
maybe mql support could fix that?
omg, I didn't have an option for delete or edit..
maybe mql support could fix that?
i hope future can add feature for solve the problem.
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