indicators' sets in the latest update of mt5?

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in which folder are the indicators' sets located in the latest update of mt5?


thanks

 
deemj:

[I]n which folder are the indicators' sets located in the latest update of mt5?

I have found no default indicator set file folder in MT5. Therefore, I must initially specify one (anywhere on my pc) in order to save a set file.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
I have found no default indicator set file folder in MT5. Therefore, I must initially specify one (anywhere on my pc) in order to save a set file

Does this mean that all older set files are gone? And cannot be retrieved?

Thanks

 
deemj #:

Does this mean that all older set files are gone? And cannot be retrieved?

Thanks

Interestingly, I found a set file in the following folder. I don't recall having saved it there because I rarely use set files at all. I've likely received many MT5 updates since then. You might want to check in your similar folder.

set

If you remember the specific name of one of your set files, you can do a Windows File Explorer search for that in your MT5 Data Folder.

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

If you remember the specific name of one of your set files, you can do a Windows File Explorer search for that in your MT5 Data Folder.

I did do a search in my hard drive for " *.set " files, only the ones of MT4 appeared, none of the MT5.

So, it's official: ALL .SET FILES ARE DELETED WHEN YOU UPDATE TO THE LATEST MT5 VERSION. THANK YOU METAQUOTES!!!

 
deemj #:

I did do a search in my hard drive for " *.set " files, only the ones of MT4 appeared, none of the MT5.

So, it's official: ALL .SET FILES ARE DELETED WHEN YOU UPDATE TO THE LATEST MT5 VERSION. THANK YOU METAQUOTES!!!

Assuming that you haven't been using Windows File Backup, you still might be able to Windows File Recovery:

Microsoft
  • support.microsoft.com
After October 14, 2025, Microsoft will no longer provide free software updates from Windows Update, technical assistance, or security fixes for Windows 10. Your PC will still work, but we recommend moving to Windows 11.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ If you can’t locate a lost file from your backup, then you can use Windows File Recovery, which is a...
 
deemj:

in which folder are the indicators' sets located in the latest update of mt5?


thanks

It is highly recommended to use the portable version of MT5 (using the  /portable  switch) instead of the standard installation. This keeps all your data, EAs and indicators in one folder, making it much easier to back up and protecting your setup from path changes or permission issues that can sometimes occur after Windows updates or platform migrations
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/start  
Platform Start - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
Platform Start - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
After installation, a group of programs of the trading platform is added to the Start menu, and the program shortcut is created on the desktop. Use...
 
deemj:

in which folder are the indicators' sets located in the latest update of mt5?


thanks

Actually, MetaTrader 5 doesn't always delete these files; it often moves the Data Folder path during major updates or if the installation type changes. Before giving up on your sets, check the hidden MQL5/Presets folder within your current Data Folder.

You can find the active path by going to: File > Open Data Folder

If they aren't there, check the old common path which sometimes survives updates: C:\Users\[YourUser]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\[CommonID]\MQL5\Presets

A quick tip to prevent this in the future: Always use the Common Data Folder for sharing sets between terminals, or as the moderator suggested, switch to /portable mode to keep everything in one place.

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