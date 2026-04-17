At least one screenshot is required with dimensions up to 750x500
Read the "Text guidelines" to find out how to insert an image correctly.
Vladislav Boyko #:
Read the "Text guidelines" to find out how to insert an image correctly.
But I cant do it because of small raiting.
I even tried html but when I save it just delete a link in <img> attribute src.
Does it means that I must firstly make my raiting higher and only after that I will able to publish code?
Denis Makarov #:
How many raiting I need?
How many raiting I need?
I don't recall ever seeing the exact required rating anywhere. It's likely not disclosed.
An exception was made for you. This isn't a regular practice; you were just lucky.
Got it, sorry.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I cant load a screenshot and I dont know why.
Ok, I have loaded a screenshot but it is not marked as a loaded. The system still demands to load. And there are exactly 750x500 in the screenshot. Because of this a cant upload code to CodeBase, it only has 20% of end.