At least one screenshot is required with dimensions up to 750x500

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I cant load a screenshot and I dont know why.

Ok, I have loaded a screenshot but it is not marked as a loaded. The system still demands to load. And there are exactly 750x500 in  the screenshot. Because of this a cant upload code to CodeBase, it only has 20% of end.

Files:
2026-04-17_10-00-59.png  20 kb
 

Read the "Text guidelines" to find out how to insert an image correctly.


 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Read the "Text guidelines" to find out how to insert an image correctly.


But I cant do it because of small raiting.

I even tried html but when I save it just delete a link in <img> attribute src.

Does it means that I must firstly make my raiting higher and only after that I will able to publish code?

 
Denis Makarov #:
Does it means that I must firstly make my raiting higher and only after that I will able to publish code?

If you don't have a button for inserting images, then most likely you need to increase your profile rating to make the button available.


 
Vladislav Boyko #:

If you don't have a button for inserting images, then most likely you need to increase your profile rating to make the button available.


How many raiting I need?
 
Denis Makarov #:
How many raiting I need?

I don't recall ever seeing the exact required rating anywhere. It's likely not disclosed.

AxelQuant #:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/6858/page14#comment_59573359

An exception was made for you. This isn't a regular practice; you were just lucky.

 
Got it, sorry.
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