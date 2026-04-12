Becareful of this scammer, I learned my lesson
Such things are not allowed on the forum. I have removed all personal information from your post. This thread will most likely be deleted.
Instead of posting on the forum, you should report the user to the administration. The easiest way to do this is to go to the job discussion and click the "complain" button on that user's message:
We then continued the conversation on Telegram.
After I sent him the $60 in USDT,
Please read the excerpt from the rules below. Also, please note that the rules apply not only to the developer, but also to the customer.
https://www.mql5.com/en/job/rules#warning
Fulfilling Orders outside of the Freelance service
- You can use the Freelance service only for its intended purpose - carrying out all necessary works and making payments for published Orders. Searching for customers and developers in the Freelance service in order to perform a work outside of the service is forbidden.
- Customers and Applicants cannot exchange contact data in any form before concluding a Work Agreement. Violators are banned from participating in the Freelance.
- Carrying out works and payments for Freelance Orders outside of the service is forbidden. Violators lose access to all MQL5.com website services.
- The Administration has the right to ban violators from participating in the Freelance service without any explanation after an internal investigation.
Such things are not allowed on the forum. I have removed all personal information from your post. This thread will most likely be deleted.
Instead of posting on the forum, you should report the user to the administration. The easiest way to do this is to go to the job discussion and click the "complain" button on that user's message:
Please read the excerpt from the rules below. Also, please note that the rules apply not only to the developer, but also to the customer.Full rules for using the freelance service are available at the following link: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/rules
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
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Hi guys, I just wanted to share my experience working with a developer on MQL5 so others can be more careful.
I posted a freelance job looking to purchase an aggressive Grid/Martingale EA. A developer from <country-redacted> reached out and sent me his EA, <ea-name-redacted> V3.00, for testing. After testing it, I was interested in purchasing it for $500.
However, instead of completing the deal through MQL5, he asked me to split the payment — $30 via MQL5 and the remaining $470 in USDT. He claimed he had issues withdrawing funds from MQL5. We then continued the conversation on Telegram.
I was not comfortable sending $500 in crypto to someone I didn’t know, so I told him my concerns. He then propose an alternative — to rent the EA for 2 months at $60. I thought it was a small amount and decided to proceed just to test further.
After I sent him the $60 in USDT, he gave me a different version of the EA, <ea-name-redacted> EA V2.5, which was not the version I originally tested. When I questioned him, he then sent me the V3 version, but this time the EA was locked. I could not adjust key settings like lot size or grid distance, making it unusable unless I paid the full $500.
At that point it was clear this was not genuine. I ended up paying $60 for a restricted version of an EA that I never tested.
Luckily, the loss was small, but the lesson is important. Do not deal outside of MQL5, do not send crypto to developers you don’t know, and if someone tries to move the transaction off-platform, treat it as a major red flag.
Sharing this so others don’t make the same mistake.