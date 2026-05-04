Indicators: HTF_Reversal_Divergences
Nice one! Traders can definitely grab some pips with this indicator's entry signals.👍
I did, however, get this error in the Experts tab. (I had 2 other charts and 2 EA's running in the same terminal, so... )
Nice one! Traders can definitely grab some pips with this indicator's entry signals.👍
I did, however, get this error in the Experts tab. (I had 2 other charts and 2 EA's running in the same terminal, so... )
Thanks for sharing the screenshot!
Thank you for your prompt reply. Here are some more screenshots:
This error appears because your terminal was running 2 EAs and multiple charts at the same time, which caused high CPU load on your PC.
The screenshot of the CPU load for the PC on which I ran the indicator is attached. While the PC is not exactly state-of-the-art, it can handle many applications simultaneously without burdening its CPU. Therefore, I'm fairly certain that the issue resides somewhere within MT5 and not within Windows nor hardware limitations.
The indicator itself is fine.
The screenshot of the MT5 Experts tab shows some Print() testing using TimeLocal() at:
- the start of OnInit(),
- completion of OnInit(),
- the start of the first run of OnCalculate(), and
- completion of the first of OnCalculate().
Please try running it on a fresh chart without other EAs running and see if the error goes away.
The above test was run with no other code loaded into MT5 and the market was closed.
I've coded my fair share of indicators that draw buffers and/or objects, and the ones that draw many objects (especially frequently updating objects) are most burdensome on MT5. I'm not saying that the charts and EA's that I previously ran along with your indicator had no effect on the issue but in my experience, MT5 is pretty good at identifying the slowest running program that triggers the stop flag─and the 3 second single run time (pictured above) is likely not a coincidence.
FYI... I wouldn't be droning-on here if I weren't so interested in using your indicator.
سوپاس بۆ بڵاوکردنەوەی شاشە! ئەم بارەی لە هەڵەکردن تێرمیناڵەکەت یەک کات ٢ EA و چەندین جار هێڵداکاریا، پێشکەوتنی سی پی یو کۆمپیوتەرەکەت. خودی نیشاندەرەکە باشە. تکایە هێڵکارییەکی تازە جێبەجێی بکەن بەبێ ئەوەی EA ەکانی تر کاربکەن و بزانە هەڵەکە نێت نێت یان نا. نیشانە دەدات ئاگادارم بکەر ئەگەر ئەگەر!
سpas boblaw krdnawae shasha
Please translate to English at DeepL Translate: The world's most accurate translator
Thanks.
The bulk of the issue is in the UpdateHTFData() custom function which runs on every tick and contians CopyRates(), multiple loops, and many arrays.
Thank you for the detailed testing and the screenshots. You are right, the 3 second delay is coming from the UpdateHTFData() function since it runs on every tick and contains CopyRates(), multiple loops and arrays. I will optimize it to run only on new bar instead of every tick. Will share the updated version soon.
Fantastic!
Thank you.
The initial version could not run with EA because it was very heavy. I tried to help fix it so that it could run with EA and not use more CPU memory.
This is a known issue. The developer is already working on a fix:
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Indicators: HTF_Reversal_Divergences
Hammad Dilber, 2026.04.13 06:30Thank you for the detailed testing and the screenshots. You are right, the 3 second delay is coming from the UpdateHTFData() function since it runs on every tick and contains CopyRates(), multiple loops and arrays. I will optimize it to run only on new bar instead of every tick. Will share the updated version soon.
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HTF_Reversal_Divergences:
A multi_timeframe indicator which features RSI divergence. + Buy/Sell signals Inspired from trading view.
Author: Hammad Dilber