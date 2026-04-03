Allow DLL verion 5716
Could this be a processing bug in MT5? Today it suddenly disappeared even though I haven’t updated to a new version. I’m really confused.
Is it possible that my computer has been infected with a virus?
2 things...
that version is a beta version. downgrade to release version to see if any change. search this site for version 5660.
there can be 2 updates with same number. That has been mentioned in several threads lately.
MT5-Last-Official-Release
- angevoyageur
- forge.mql5.io
Provide the executable files to downgrade to the last official release of MT5. Useful after an unexpected update to a beta.
Check it again, please:
#include <WinAPI/winuser.mqh> #include <VirtualKeys.mqh> void OnStart() { Print("State = ",GetAsyncKeyState(0)); }
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Can someone explain this to me? I see a long dll list and don’t really understand it. I just want to use hotkeys for my EA
#include <WinAPI/winuser.mqh>
#include <VirtualKeys.mqh>