Allow DLL verion 5716

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Can someone explain this to me? I see a long dll list and don’t really understand it. I just want to use hotkeys for my EA 


#include <WinAPI/winuser.mqh>

#include <VirtualKeys.mqh>




 

Could this be a processing bug in MT5? Today it suddenly disappeared even though I haven’t updated to a new version. I’m really confused.

Is it possible that my computer has been infected with a virus?

 

2 things...

that version is a beta version. downgrade to release version to see if any change. search this site for version 5660.

there can be 2 updates with same number. That has been mentioned in several threads lately.

 
https://forge.mql5.io/angevoyageur/MT5-Last-Official-Release/releases
MT5-Last-Official-Release
MT5-Last-Official-Release
  • angevoyageur
  • forge.mql5.io
Provide the executable files to downgrade to the last official release of MT5. Useful after an unexpected update to a beta.
 

Check it again, please:

#include <WinAPI/winuser.mqh>
#include <VirtualKeys.mqh>

void OnStart()
  {
   Print("State = ",GetAsyncKeyState(0));
  }
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