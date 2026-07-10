Indicators: Institutional Gaussian Signal Filter (Zero-Lag ALMA)
How can a person download it
Petahnjuguna #:
How can a person download it
How can a person download it
The link is always up top in an auto-generated thread such as this thread:
Institutional Gaussian Signal Filter (Zero-Lag ALMA):
and then click to download from there:
Handel automatyczny :Interesting indicator, I'd like to test it.
Instytucjonalny filtr zastosowania gaussowskiego (ALMA o zerowym opóźnieniu) :
Autorka: Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira
Automated-Trading:Amanda, I must confess that you're doing a good job publishing the source code. As a researcher in Physics, I'm both fascinated and inspired by your work.
Institutional Gaussian Signal Filter (Zero-Lag ALMA):
Author: Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira
George Effanga #:
Amanda, I must confess that you're doing a good job publishing the source code. As a researcher in Physics, I'm both fascinated and inspired by your work.
Amanda, I must confess that you're doing a good job publishing the source code. As a researcher in Physics, I'm both fascinated and inspired by your work.
thanks george, applying standard gaussian curves to price sheets strips old moving average noise early, trading charts are just mass distribution flows, so raw physics principles always map cleaner onto markets than retail indicators, glad the source code helps your research
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Institutional Gaussian Signal Filter (Zero-Lag ALMA):
A quantitative Gaussian filter designed to replace lagging retail moving averages by applying advanced digital signal processing to eliminate market noise without sacrificing responsiveness.
Author: Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira