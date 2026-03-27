Withdrawal Issue

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After withdraw money from my account and transfer to my bank card i saw after a day there is Refund from my bank to MQL5 .how possible?even in my account in mql5 is not showing for refund
 
Alireza Gholamreza Mohammadi:
After withdraw money from my account and transfer to my bank card i saw after a day there is Refund from my bank to MQL5 .how possible?even in my account in mql5 is not showing for refund
Check with your bank.
 
I accidentally deposited money, thinking I would be trading on MT5.
 
tychiquevonda vonda #:
I accidentally deposited money, thinking I would be trading on MT5.

You ignored all warning messages in the deposit page.

You may contact the Service Desk about it.



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