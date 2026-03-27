Withdrawal Issue
After withdraw money from my account and transfer to my bank card i saw after a day there is Refund from my bank to MQL5 .how possible?even in my account in mql5 is not showing for refund
Alireza Gholamreza Mohammadi:Check with your bank.
After withdraw money from my account and transfer to my bank card i saw after a day there is Refund from my bank to MQL5 .how possible?even in my account in mql5 is not showing for refund
After withdraw money from my account and transfer to my bank card i saw after a day there is Refund from my bank to MQL5 .how possible?even in my account in mql5 is not showing for refund
I accidentally deposited money, thinking I would be trading on MT5.
tychiquevonda vonda #:
I accidentally deposited money, thinking I would be trading on MT5.
I accidentally deposited money, thinking I would be trading on MT5.
You ignored all warning messages in the deposit page.
You may contact the Service Desk about it.
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