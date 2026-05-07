Problem adding a product to the market

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File is compiled for CPU_ARCH_AVX2 CPU architecture. The Market supports "X64 Regular" only. Please recompile the file.

How can I change the complied architecture?

 
Osmar Sandoval Espinosa:

File is compiled for CPU_ARCH_AVX2 CPU architecture. The Market supports "X64 Regular" only. Please recompile the file.

How can I change the complied architecture?

"To select a processor architecture, use the compilation menu. Next, click 'Compile'. You can also specify the architecture in the MetaEditor settings and in separate project settings."
Settings - Welcome to algorithmic trading - MetaEditor Help
Settings - Welcome to algorithmic trading - MetaEditor Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
MetaEditor provides multiple settings to help you conveniently customize your work in the development environment. To open the settings, click...
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
"To select a processor architecture, use the compilation menu. Next, click 'Compile'. You can also specify the architecture in the MetaEditor settings and in separate project settings."
Thanks!
 

How i fixed this problem

You just need choose correct architecture from build menu in meta editor


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