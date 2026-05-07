Problem adding a product to the market
Osmar Sandoval Espinosa:"To select a processor architecture, use the compilation menu. Next, click 'Compile'. You can also specify the architecture in the MetaEditor settings and in separate project settings."
File is compiled for CPU_ARCH_AVX2 CPU architecture. The Market supports "X64 Regular" only. Please recompile the file.
How can I change the complied architecture?
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Ryan L Johnson #:Thanks!
"To select a processor architecture, use the compilation menu. Next, click 'Compile'. You can also specify the architecture in the MetaEditor settings and in separate project settings."
"To select a processor architecture, use the compilation menu. Next, click 'Compile'. You can also specify the architecture in the MetaEditor settings and in separate project settings."
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File is compiled for CPU_ARCH_AVX2 CPU architecture. The Market supports "X64 Regular" only. Please recompile the file.
How can I change the complied architecture?