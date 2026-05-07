Experts: VR Rsi Robot is a multi-timeframe trading strategy
Automated-Trading:I started the EA on XAUUSD chart and a buy trade was opened right away, despite the RSI level was far away from 20 on H1 chart, not to talk about the D1 on the other hand tried to back test the EURUSD with several different lots starting from 0.01 like in default settings and leveling up to 0.05. So my question is how to run this EA, to work properly?
VR Rsi Robot is a multi-timeframe trading strategy:
Author: Vladimir Pastushak
I put this on my mt4 and it does not trade
Trying to get it to work
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
VR Rsi Robot is a multi-timeframe trading strategy:
Just two timeframes — H1 and D1 — work synchronously to filter out the noise and capture only strong RSI reversals from overbought and oversold zones. No random entries, only a clear confirmation of the direction from the "big brother."
Author: Vladimir Pastushak