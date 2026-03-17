Trading account for this account

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how can I create a trading account for this new account?
 

Do you have MetaTrader Installed?


Firstly you need to do that.


Then go to Login to Trade Account and you can create a trading account.

 

 
rolando Olan:
[H]ow can I create a trading account for this new account?

If you installed MT5 directly from this website, you're using a Beta (potentially unstable) version of MT5 which is not recommended for live trading with real money.

You should really find a suitable broker-dealer in your country, open a live trading account with that broker-dealer, and download that broker-dealer's MT5 installer. This should give you a Release (stable) version of MT5 for live trading with real money.

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