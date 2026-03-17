Trading account for this account
how can I create a trading account for this new account?
Do you have MetaTrader Installed?
Firstly you need to do that.
Then go to Login to Trade Account and you can create a trading account.
rolando Olan:
[H]ow can I create a trading account for this new account?
[H]ow can I create a trading account for this new account?
If you installed MT5 directly from this website, you're using a Beta (potentially unstable) version of MT5 which is not recommended for live trading with real money.
You should really find a suitable broker-dealer in your country, open a live trading account with that broker-dealer, and download that broker-dealer's MT5 installer. This should give you a Release (stable) version of MT5 for live trading with real money.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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