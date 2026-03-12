How do I choose which Metatrader 5 mobile notifications I wish to receive?
I moved from CTrader mobile to MT5 mobile and it feels like a downgrade in terms of notifications. CTrader gives you the options to choose which notifications you wish to receive. But in MT5 mobile there is no option to choose which notifications you wish to receive. As a result of this, I keep receiving a flood of frequent annoying notifications for the things I don't need to be notified. I only need notifications for position closing and I find it annoying to receive notifications for every other unnecessary things.
When a user manually carries out trade actions on MT5 mobile, the trade action should not trigger a notification because the user is already active on the application and knows he is carrying out these trade actions. Receiving notifications in this circumstance is not necessary and doesn't really make sense
- No push notifications on MT5 mobile app
- Signal alerts
- Spam message on MT4 mobile app
Enyinna:
I moved from CTrader mobile to MT5 mobile and it feels like a downgrade in terms of notifications. CTrader gives you the options to choose which notifications you wish to receive. But in MT5 mobile there is no option to choose which notifications you wish to receive. As a result of this, I keep receiving a flood of frequent annoying notifications for the things I don't need to be notified. I only need notifications for position closing and I find it annoying to receive notifications for every other unnecessary things.
I moved from CTrader mobile to MT5 mobile and it feels like a downgrade in terms of notifications. CTrader gives you the options to choose which notifications you wish to receive. But in MT5 mobile there is no option to choose which notifications you wish to receive. As a result of this, I keep receiving a flood of frequent annoying notifications for the things I don't need to be notified. I only need notifications for position closing and I find it annoying to receive notifications for every other unnecessary things.
When a user manually carries out trade actions on MT5 mobile, the trade action should not trigger a notification because the user is already active on the application and knows he is carrying out these trade actions. Receiving notifications in this circumstance is not necessary and doesn't really make sense
what notifications that you get is governed by the settings you have running on your main terminal. "...from trade server" will only notify you of when positions that show in journal of the main terminal; ie when positions open and when positions are modified and closed.
Michael Charles Schefe #:Your reply didn't answer my question. I only want to receive notifications for closed positions and not including for opening, modifying and deleting. I currently receive notifications for every trade action and I don't like it that way.
what notifications that you get is governed by the settings you have running on your main terminal. "...from trade server" will only notify you of when positions that show in journal of the main terminal; ie when positions open and when positions are modified and closed.
Enyinna #:i told you how to decrease the number of notifications. This is a forum. not any customer service desk.
Your reply didn't answer my question. I only want to receive notifications for closed positions and not including for opening, modifying and deleting. I currently receive notifications for every trade action and I don't like it that way.
Your reply didn't answer my question. I only want to receive notifications for closed positions and not including for opening, modifying and deleting. I currently receive notifications for every trade action and I don't like it that way.
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