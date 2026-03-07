Request to delete unavailable signal status from profile

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Hi, does anyone know how to delete 'unavailable signal' status from profile?

How to contact MQL5 regarding this? Please help.
 
Affiq A Ghani:
Hi, does anyone know how to delete 'unavailable signal' status from profile?

How to contact MQL5 regarding this? Please help.

Click on the blue "Create a request for support" after clicking on the link below:

Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Click on the blue "Create a request for support" after clicking on the link below:

Thanks for the reply.



But on my screen, it leads to AI chat... , I want to talk to MQL5 agent, how?

 
The ability to delete posts from a profile wall is no longer available (deletion is available for a short time after publication). Please do not assume that the service desk will service your profile by fulfilling requests to remove posts.
 
They removed the ability to delete posts from a profile wall, not so that the service desk would delete them manually.
 
Vladislav Boyko #:
The ability to delete posts from a profile wall is no longer available (deletion is available for a short time after publication). Please do not assume that the service desk will service your profile by fulfilling requests to remove posts.
How to directly contact service desk?
 
Affiq A Ghani #:
How to directly contact service desk?

What don't you understand ?

1. It's not possible to delete anything from your profile.

2. The Service Desk will not manage that.

People were abusing the system, the results is now less possibility. That's it.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

What don't you understand ?

1. It's not possible to delete anything from your profile.

2. The Service Desk will not manage that.

People were abusing the system, the results is now less possibility. That's it.

I need to contact Service Desk for other purpose (personal).. How to do that? Hoping you understand my question.
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