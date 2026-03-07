Request to delete unavailable signal status from profile
Affiq A Ghani:
Hi, does anyone know how to delete 'unavailable signal' status from profile?
How to contact MQL5 regarding this? Please help.
Hi, does anyone know how to delete 'unavailable signal' status from profile?
How to contact MQL5 regarding this? Please help.
Click on the blue "Create a request for support" after clicking on the link below:
Contact Us
- www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
The ability to delete posts from a profile wall is no longer available (deletion is available for a short time after publication). Please do not assume that the service desk will service your profile by fulfilling requests to remove posts.
Affiq A Ghani #:
How to directly contact service desk?
How to directly contact service desk?
What don't you understand ?
1. It's not possible to delete anything from your profile.
2. The Service Desk will not manage that.
People were abusing the system, the results is now less possibility. That's it.
Alain Verleyen #:I need to contact Service Desk for other purpose (personal).. How to do that? Hoping you understand my question.
What don't you understand ?
1. It's not possible to delete anything from your profile.
2. The Service Desk will not manage that.
People were abusing the system, the results is now less possibility. That's it.
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How to contact MQL5 regarding this? Please help.