How to Delete Previously Created Job
Vladimir Beseda:Create a "Request for support" with the Service Desk. Use the blue button after clicking on the link below:
The following are prompts for creating a new personal order :
The following are prompts for creating a new personal order :
1.To create a new personal order, cancel the previously created one.
2.Go to the job page and click "Delete job" on the right.
But I CANNOT find "Delete job" button on the right side of the job page. Can you help me?
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Vladimir Beseda:
But I CANNOT find "Delete job" button on the right side of the job page. Can you help me?
But I CANNOT find "Delete job" button on the right side of the job page. Can you help me?
If you can't delete a job, don't delete it. After a while, it will be considered outdated.
If you want to create a new job, just do it.
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The following are prompts for creating a new personal order :
1.To create a new personal order, cancel the previously created one.
2.Go to the job page and click "Delete job" on the right.
But I CANNOT find "Delete job" button on the right side of the job page. Can you help me?