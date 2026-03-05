How to Delete Previously Created Job

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The following are prompts for creating a new personal order :

1.To create a new personal order, cancel the previously created one.

2.Go to the job page and click "Delete job" on the right.

But I CANNOT find "Delete job" button on the right side of the job page. Can you help me?

 
Vladimir Beseda:

The following are prompts for creating a new personal order :

1.To create a new personal order, cancel the previously created one.

2.Go to the job page and click "Delete job" on the right.

But I CANNOT find "Delete job" button on the right side of the job page. Can you help me?

Create a "Request for support" with the Service Desk. Use the blue button after clicking on the link below:
Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:
Create a "Request for support" with the Service Desk. Use the blue button after clicking on the link below:

Have you read what is written on the page at the link you provided?


 
Vladimir Beseda:
But I CANNOT find "Delete job" button on the right side of the job page. Can you help me?

If you can't delete a job, don't delete it. After a while, it will be considered outdated.

If you want to create a new job, just do it.

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