How to dock Navigator ...
Anil Varma:
Hi Friends
Please help me to fix docking issue on Navigator window.
Try resetting the platform settings:
- File menu -->Open Data Folder
- Double click on "Config" to open the folder
- Close the MT5 terminal
- Delete the file "terminal.ini" (or rename it)
- Restart MT5
Grab the title of the navigator window and move the window to one of the docking controls.
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
Try resetting the platform settings:
Try resetting the platform settings:
- File menu -->Open Data Folder
- Double click on "Config" to open the folder
- Close the MT5 terminal
- Delete the file "terminal.ini" (or rename it)
- Restart MT5
Thanks Oleksandr
Yes I did deleted 'terminal.ini' and then used Sergey suggestion to grab it.
It is resolved now.
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Hi Friends
Please help me to fix docking issue on Navigator window.