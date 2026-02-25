How to dock Navigator ...

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Hi Friends

Please help me to fix docking issue on Navigator window.

ScreenShot

 
Anil Varma:

Hi Friends

Please help me to fix docking issue on Navigator window.

Try resetting the platform settings:

    1. File menu -->Open Data Folder
    2. Double click on "Config" to open the folder
    3. Close the MT5 terminal
    4. Delete the file "terminal.ini" (or rename it)
    5. Restart MT5
 

Grab the title of the navigator window and move the window to one of the docking controls.

   

 
Sergey El #:

Grab the title of the navigator window and move the window to one of the docking controls.

   

Hi Sergey

Thanks after a few tweaks it did work.

 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:

Try resetting the platform settings:

    1. File menu -->Open Data Folder
    2. Double click on "Config" to open the folder
    3. Close the MT5 terminal
    4. Delete the file "terminal.ini" (or rename it)
    5. Restart MT5

Thanks Oleksandr

Yes I did deleted 'terminal.ini' and then used Sergey suggestion to grab it.

It is resolved now.

 
Anil Varma #:

Thanks Oleksandr

Yes I did deleted 'terminal.ini' and then used Sergey suggestion to grab it.

It is resolved now.

or you could have right clicked on the header of the Navigator window and 3 options appear like so...


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