Strategy Tester Profit not summing correctly

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I look in the forum but this has not been answered although some similar topics but not this example.

As the strategy tester is running my profit calculation is wrong. See these two examples, trading XAUUSD with USD as the currency.


Can someone give me some insight here?

 
gardee005:

I look in the forum but this has not been answered although some similar topics but not this example.

As the strategy tester is running my profit calculation is wrong. See these two examples, trading XAUUSD with USD as the currency.


Can someone give me some insight here?

You are probably missing the swap and/or commissions.


 
Alain Verleyen #:

You are probably missing the swap and/or commissions.


thank you . that is it exactly. 
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