Problem with Custom Boillinger Band Indicator.
Here is the Picture
Files:
Problem_1.jpg 217 kb
That is the volume.
You have 2 options:
- Change volume color
- Deactivate
Check this code (Changing volume color):
int OnInit() { //--- ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_COLOR_VOLUME, clrBlack); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Deactivating:
Osmar's fix is right, that green fill is the built-in Volumes indicator drawing under the chart, not anything in the Bollinger code. One simpler option is set ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES, false) in OnInit turns volume display off entirely in one line.
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I am trying to build Custom indicator base on iBand.
After alot of searching I decide to Post here may be someone can help me.
Here is the full indicator.
Very easy I just want to enable user to show or hide individual line such as BASE_LINE,UPPER_BAND,LOWER_BAND and Custom color only.
Problem 1 is:
You can see in picture attach, I don't know why I have green under chart.