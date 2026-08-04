Problem with Custom Boillinger Band Indicator.

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Dear all.
I am trying to build Custom indicator base on iBand.
After alot of searching I decide to Post here may be someone can help me.
Here is the full indicator.

//This is MQL5\Indicators\Anhnt\iBand_Display.mq5
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 3
#property indicator_plots   3

//--- plot Middle
#property indicator_label1  "Middle"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_LINE

//--- plot Upper
#property indicator_label2  "Upper"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE

//--- plot Lower
#property indicator_label3  "Lower"
#property indicator_type3   DRAW_LINE

//==================================================
// Input parameters
//==================================================
input int      InpBBPeriod      = 14;
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE inp_Applied_Price   = PRICE_MEDIAN;
input double   InpBBDeviation   = 2.0;
input int      InpBBShift       = 0;

input color    InpMiddleColor   = clrYellow;
input color    InpUpperColor    = clrYellow;
input color    InpLowerColor    = clrYellow;

input int      InpMiddleWidth   = 2;
input int      InpUpperWidth    = 2;
input int      InpLowerWidth    = 2;

input bool inp_BB_Show_Upper   = true;
input bool inp_BB_Show_Middle  = true;
input bool inp_BB_Show_Lower   = true;

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpMiddleStyle = STYLE_DOT;
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpUpperStyle  = STYLE_DOT;
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpLowerStyle  = STYLE_DOT;
//==================================================
#include <Anhnt/Configuration/NamingConfiguration.mqh>
//==================================================
// Indicator buffers
//==================================================
double MiddleBuffer[];
double UpperBuffer[];
double LowerBuffer[];

//==================================================
// Global variables
//==================================================
int g_bb_handle = INVALID_HANDLE;

//https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/indicators/ibands
//--- we will keep the number of values in the Bollinger Bands indicator

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
   //==================================================
   // Set buffers
   //==================================================
   SetIndexBuffer(BASE_LINE,  MiddleBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(UPPER_BAND, UpperBuffer,  INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(LOWER_BAND, LowerBuffer,  INDICATOR_DATA);

   ArraySetAsSeries(MiddleBuffer, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(UpperBuffer,  true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(LowerBuffer,  true);   

   //==================================================   
   // Apply INPUT values to plots (runtime-safe way)
   //==================================================
   PlotIndexSetInteger(BASE_LINE,  PLOT_LINE_COLOR, InpMiddleColor);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(UPPER_BAND, PLOT_LINE_COLOR, InpUpperColor);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(LOWER_BAND, PLOT_LINE_COLOR, InpLowerColor);

   PlotIndexSetInteger(BASE_LINE,  PLOT_LINE_STYLE, InpMiddleStyle);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(UPPER_BAND, PLOT_LINE_STYLE, InpUpperStyle);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(LOWER_BAND, PLOT_LINE_STYLE, InpLowerStyle);

   PlotIndexSetInteger(BASE_LINE,  PLOT_LINE_WIDTH, InpMiddleWidth);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(UPPER_BAND, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH, InpUpperWidth);
   PlotIndexSetInteger(LOWER_BAND, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH, InpLowerWidth);   

   PlotIndexSetInteger(
         BASE_LINE,
         PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,
         inp_BB_Show_Middle ? DRAW_LINE : DRAW_NONE
   );

   PlotIndexSetInteger(
         UPPER_BAND,
         PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,
         inp_BB_Show_Upper ? DRAW_LINE : DRAW_NONE
   );

   PlotIndexSetInteger(
         LOWER_BAND,
         PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,
         inp_BB_Show_Lower ? DRAW_LINE : DRAW_NONE
   );
   string name = SMT_PREFIX + SMT_BB_NAME +
                 "(" + (string)InpBBPeriod + "," +
                 DoubleToString(InpBBDeviation, 1) + ")";  
   
                                   
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, name);
   //==================================================
   // Create iBands handle
   //==================================================
   g_bb_handle = iBands(
      _Symbol,
      _Period,
      InpBBPeriod,
      InpBBShift,
      InpBBDeviation,
      inp_Applied_Price
   );
   if(g_bb_handle == INVALID_HANDLE)
   {
      Print("iBand_Display INIT FAILED. Unable to create iBands handle. GetLastError = ", GetLastError());
      return INIT_FAILED;
   }
      
   Print("iBand_Display INIT SUCCESS");
   return INIT_SUCCEEDED;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(
   const int rates_total,
   const int prev_calculated,
   const datetime &time[],
   const double &open[],
   const double &high[],
   const double &low[],
   const double &close[],
   const long &tick_volume[],
   const long &volume[],
   const int &spread[]
)
{
   //https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/indicators/ibands&nbsp
   //--- wait until iBands is ready
   int calculated = BarsCalculated(g_bb_handle);
   if(calculated <= InpBBPeriod)
      return 0;   
      // Print("DEBUG from OnCalculate After Waiting BarsCalculated | Symbol=", _Symbol,
      //       " | Period=", _Period,
      //       " | BarsCalculated(iBands)=", calculated);   
   //--- This block is executed when the indicator is initially attached to a chart
   if(prev_calculated == 0)
   {
      ArrayInitialize(MiddleBuffer, EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayInitialize(UpperBuffer,  EMPTY_VALUE);
      ArrayInitialize(LowerBuffer,  EMPTY_VALUE);

      int to_copy = MathMin(calculated, rates_total);

      // Copy all available data at once
      CopyBuffer(g_bb_handle, BASE_LINE,  0, to_copy, MiddleBuffer);
      CopyBuffer(g_bb_handle, UPPER_BAND, 0, to_copy, UpperBuffer);
      CopyBuffer(g_bb_handle, LOWER_BAND, 0, to_copy, LowerBuffer);
      // Print("DEBUG from OnCalculate First Initial | Symbol=", _Symbol,
      //       " | Period=", _Period,
      //       " | BarsCalculated(iBands)=", calculated);
      return rates_total;    
   }   
   //--- This block is executed on every new bar open
   if(prev_calculated != rates_total && prev_calculated != 0)
   {
      //==================================================
   // NEXT RUNS:
   // Only update the newest bar (index 0).
   // Do NOT shift arrays manually (series handles it).
   //==================================================
      double tmp[1];
      if(CopyBuffer(g_bb_handle, BASE_LINE, 0, 1, tmp) > 0)
      MiddleBuffer[0] = tmp[0];

      if(CopyBuffer(g_bb_handle, UPPER_BAND, 0, 1, tmp) > 0)
         UpperBuffer[0] = tmp[0];

      if(CopyBuffer(g_bb_handle, LOWER_BAND, 0, 1, tmp) > 0)
         LowerBuffer[0] = tmp[0];
      return rates_total;      
   }  
   return rates_total;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool FillArraysFromBuffers(
   double &base_values  [],   // MiddleBuffer
   double &upper_values [],   // UpperBuffer
   double &lower_values [],   // LowerBuffer
   int shift,                 // shift = 0 → realtime
   int ind_handle,
   int amount
)
{
   // NOTE:
   // Currently not used.
   // Kept for future helper / EA logic as planned.

   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle, BASE_LINE,  -shift, amount, base_values) < 0)
      return false;
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle, UPPER_BAND, -shift, amount, upper_values) < 0)
      return false;
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle, LOWER_BAND, -shift, amount, lower_values) < 0)
      return false;
   return true;
}


//-Stop indicator here.
Very easy I just want to enable user to show or hide individual line such as BASE_LINE,UPPER_BAND,LOWER_BAND and Custom color only.
Problem 1 is:
You can see in picture attach, I don't know why I have green under chart.
Documentation on MQL5: iBands / Technical Indicators
Documentation on MQL5: iBands / Technical Indicators
  • www.mql5.com
The function returns the handle of the Bollinger Bands® indicator. Parameters symbol [in] The symbol name of the security, the data of which...
Files:
Problem_1.jpg  217 kb
 
Here is the Picture
Files:
Problem_1.jpg  217 kb
 

That is the volume.


You have 2 options:


Check this code (Changing volume color):


int OnInit()
  {
//---
   
ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_COLOR_VOLUME, clrBlack); 

//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }


Deactivating:



 
Osmar's fix is right, that green fill is the built-in Volumes indicator drawing under the chart, not anything in the Bollinger code. One simpler option is set  ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_SHOW_VOLUMES, false) in OnInit turns volume display off entirely in one line.
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