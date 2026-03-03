Discussing the article: "Angular Analysis of Price Movements: A Hybrid Model for Predicting Financial Markets" - page 2
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Once again, the mice cried, stabbed, pooped, but persistently continued to eat the cactus! ;)
Here is a more or less finalised Gann template for MT4, the code is open.
https://disk.yandex.ru/d/7YhmKzcqttnQnQ
With the correct setting of all that the TS described, you can see in advance a few hours that either the trend or correction is coming to an end. Plus, the time of the end of the trend can be calculated in advance.
How to set up correctly, everyone knows for himself.
P.S. - Gunn has everything in his works (mathematics of models), you will not find or invent anything new, 2x2 will always be 4. It is better to go deeper into the study of the source material.
There's another confirmation in the pattern there that the trend was fading and it was worth waiting for a reaction.