Will 78000 be the final price of btc?
Will 78000 be the final price of btc?
Personally, I wasn't prepared for such a strong downward jump... But I still set STOPloss and lost a little.
The average purchase price of BTC by Microstrategy is estimated at $75,000. If the price of BTC continues to decline, Saylor's company could experience liquidity issues and become a black swan event for the market. Now, many speculate that Microstrategy's problems could trigger a similar panic sell-off. Time will tell if this proves to be true.
During the previous bear market, the collapse of the FTX stock exchange, valued at $32 billion, was the final nail in the coffin and triggered panic selling.
For now, the bulls' stronghold at 74k has been defended, if it falls, then the declines may accelerate and the level of 60k will become realistic.
Now, many speculate that Microstrategy's problems could trigger a similar panic sell-off. Time will tell if this proves to be true.
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