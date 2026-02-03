Will 78000 be the final price of btc?

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Will 78000 be the final price of btc?
 
matongle:
Will 78000 be the final price of btc?
It depends on luck. The price of Bitcoin could be higher or lower.
 
matongle:
Will 78000 be the final price of btc?
sorry but our crystal balls are still cracked and broken.
 

$74,300 is a demand zone in the D1 timeframe. It's worth watching whether the bulls become active at this level. 

The market is already quite oversold and a price rebound is very likely.
 

Yesterday, I wrote to watch the demand zone at $74,300, as this is where the price could rebound. The price fell to $74,584 and has been climbing steadily ever since. 

The bulls have clearly come to life in this demand zone.

 
Lukasz Tuchacz #:

Вчера я писал о необходимости следить за зоной спроса на уровне 74 300 долларов, поскольку именно здесь цена может отскочить. Цена упала до 74 584 долларов и с тех пор неуклонно растет.

I saw a forecast that the price could rise to 80,000 and then bounce back to 60,000.
 

Personally, I wasn't prepared for such a strong downward jump... But I still set STOPloss and lost a little.

 

The average purchase price of BTC by Microstrategy is estimated at $75,000. If the price of BTC continues to decline, Saylor's company could experience liquidity issues and become a black swan event for the market. 

During the previous bear market, the collapse of the FTX stock exchange, valued at $32 billion, was the final nail in the coffin and triggered panic selling. 



Now, many speculate that Microstrategy's problems could trigger a similar panic sell-off. Time will tell if this proves to be true.


For now, the bulls' stronghold at 74k has been defended, if it falls, then the declines may accelerate and the level of 60k will become realistic.

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