Which is timezone of VPS

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Hi, my VPS in Jakarta, so which is timezone of my VPS? where I can see the timezone of my VPS?

Thanks

 

You can see the MQL5 VPS time in its Journal (Navigator window >> MQL5 VPS >> right click >> Journals), but you don't need it for setting up your EAs.

You should adjust your (EA) settings according to your broker's server (MarketWatch) time/zone.

 

Sorry, but I not found this one, Journal (Navigator window >> MQL5 VPS >> right click >> Journal)
Could you please share me step by step?

Thanks

 
nhowway #:
Navigator window >> MQL5 VPS >> right click >> Journals


ΜΤ4/5 >> Navigator window >> Account number >> (under it) >> MQL5 VPS >> right click >> Journals



 
I see, thank you
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