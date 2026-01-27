Which is timezone of VPS
You can see the MQL5 VPS time in its Journal (Navigator window >> MQL5 VPS >> right click >> Journals), but you don't need it for setting up your EAs.
You should adjust your (EA) settings according to your broker's server (MarketWatch) time/zone.
Sorry, but I not found this one, Journal (Navigator window >> MQL5 VPS >> right click >> Journal)
Could you please share me step by step?
Thanks
I see, thank you
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Hi, my VPS in Jakarta, so which is timezone of my VPS? where I can see the timezone of my VPS?
Thanks