Discussing the article: "Developing a multi-currency Expert Advisor (Part 24): Adding a new strategy (II)" - page 2
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Decided to leave it as is.
Can't you give me a reason? Wouldn't it be better to delete this section altogether?Although, I know how to get rid of it. Just don't write in those topics that are automatically translated into other languages.
Decided to leave it as is.
@Rashid Umarov
Rashid, how can something like this be left as it is?
First of all, I would like to know what language this is in.
And pay attention to the date of publication. And when we follow the link, we see this date of publication
You have made a very strange decision.
@Rashid Umarov
Rashid, how can such a thing be left "as is"?
First of all, I would like to know what language this is in
And pay attention to the date of publication. And when we follow the link, we see this date of publication
That's a very strange decision you've made.
Hi Alexey, you and I addressed in this thread only because a representative of the administration appeared in it, but it is not quite right. It is necessary to address in the appropriate branches (topics). Although, on my part already addressed, but in response no reaction!!!!
And also apparently now is not "season", in the sense of addressing the administration. Summer, heat... )) In general, a complete dead end !!!
Regards, Vladimir.
P.S. I ask moderators to move my messages to the appropriate topic.
Hi Alexey, you and I addressed in this thread only because a representative of the administration appeared in it, but it is not quite right. It is necessary to address in the appropriate branches (topics). Although, on my part, I have already addressed, but in response no reaction!!!!
And also apparently now is not "season", in the sense of addressing the administration. Summer, heat... )) In general, a complete dead end !!!
Regards, Vladimir.
P.S. I ask moderators to move my posts to the appropriate topic.
No. Rashid read all this. Probably all or almost all programmers from Kazan left due to difficulties in getting a salary, and the remaining ones can't cope. That's why they decided to "leave it as it is".
And the impression is that they are trying to exterminate the Russian version of the site altogether. Look at the latest articles. Written in Russian, but comments, discussion in hieroglyphics. And nobody cares about it
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies.
Discussion of the article "Developing a multicurrency Expert Advisor (Part 25): Plugging in a new strategy (II)"
Rashid Umarov, 2025.07.05 12:58 pm
All comments to articles are automatically translated in each language branch.
And also there is a button "Auto-translation" if he wants to read in English here.
First of all, I'd like to know what language this is in.
It's Korean. Your browser doesn't show it for some reason.
It's Korean. Your browser doesn't show it for some reason.
Exactly. I didn't post anything in this thread on that day, 2025.07.08 from the word go. If you follow that link to the thread, it shows a post with a different date. It's probably also my browser's fault that your remaining programmers can't keep up.
Exactly. I didn't post anything in this thread on that day, 2025.07.08 from the word go. If you follow this link to the thread, it shows a post with a different date. It's probably also my browser's fault that your remaining programmers can't keep up.
Thanks for your persistence, fixed it.
Thanks for your persistence, corrected.
Sorry for the persistence, I don't see a fix. The link still leads to a strange message that I did not write. Well, even if we assume that I wrote it, why is there no message in Russian next to it? Or do you think that if I can't learn English, I learnt Korean and I'm having fun....
That's the difference in one discussion in different languages.
This is from the link.
This is the Russian translation.
And this is what's in the Russian version of the article.
So which language was I trying to write in????
It's all just one topic. And if you look at the other ones, you'll find messages of strange origin in languages I never dreamed of.
I may have overreacted. I found only one other similar message, in English and probably a real translation.
Please delete the above message in all language versions and it will probably be corrected. Maybe not completely like last time.......
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Discussion of the article "Developing a multicurrency Expert Advisor (Part 25): Plugging in a new strategy (II)"
Rashid Umarov, 2025.07.06 14:04
Thank you, we will figure it out.
We have already solved this problem, but it seems not to be completely solved.