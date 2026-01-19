How do I change my risk to a signal copied on MQL5
MetaTrader 5 Help → Trading Signals and Copy Trading → How to Subscribe to a Signal → How to Configure the Trading Platform to Use Signals
Use no more than [A] % — percentage value of your deposit that can be used for following provider's signals. For example, if your balance is 10,000 USD and 90% is specified here, then 9,000 USD will be used for following the signals. This affects the calculation of volumes of the deals performed when following the signals. The volume is calculated proportionally. See "Signal Subscribers" section for more information. It is strongly not recommended to change the deposit load if you already have positions opened according to a signal. This will lead to correction of volume of the open positions (volume increase or partial close at the current market price).
So, wait for the open positions will be closed.
From MQL5