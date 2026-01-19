Error in running EA

New comment
 
Hello all, I have an error on running EA in metatrader 5. I have tried my own EA and sample EA too, both shows similar error. Any idea how to resolve it
Files:
EA_error.jpg  73 kb
 
Vignesh A:
Hello all, I have an error on running EA in metatrader 5. I have tried my own EA and sample EA too, both shows similar error. Any idea how to resolve it

No trades is normal (not interesting, but no obvious errors on your screen).

Anything else in Experts or Journal log?

Try to ease conditions for trade open.

New comment