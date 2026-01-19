HELP. Problem description: migration not excuted. version of debug not allowed

Hi
I bought VPS and try to migrate an EA.
but as per the subject the migration did not work.
the system error is the following: 
  • migration not excuted. version of debug not allowed

Someone can explain to me wich is the problem ? what does it mean debug ?

the EA is working perfectly on my PC.

thanks to whom will reply

kind regards

Files:
20260119.log  196 kb
 

You have the answer in these logs, you need to compile your EA and indicator with the latest MetaEditor, you are using the debug version of them.


module "GPM TARDING EA MT5.ex5" is debug version and cannot be transferred to the hosting server, please recompile it

module "SUPPLY AND DEMAND INDICATOR (1).ex5" is debug version and cannot be transferred to the hosting server, please recompile it

 
thanks. I have to ask to the developper for doing it.
kind regards

Marco

