HELP. Problem description: migration not excuted. version of debug not allowed
You have the answer in these logs, you need to compile your EA and indicator with the latest MetaEditor, you are using the debug version of them.
module "GPM TARDING EA MT5.ex5" is debug version and cannot be transferred to the hosting server, please recompile it
module "SUPPLY AND DEMAND INDICATOR (1).ex5" is debug version and cannot be transferred to the hosting server, please recompile it
thanks. I have to ask to the developper for doing it.
kind regards
Marco
I bought VPS and try to migrate an EA.
but as per the subject the migration did not work.
the system error is the following:
Someone can explain to me wich is the problem ? what does it mean debug ?
the EA is working perfectly on my PC.
thanks to whom will reply
